FAIRMONT — The Bees have a balancing act on their hands — staying focused on what’s in front of them, while quickly swimming into “uncharted waters” as the regular season reaches its climax.
The East Fairmont Bees have won their last three games, none more impressive than their 34-33 overtime victory against Philip Barbour last Friday, a game that vaulted them to a 4-2 record and settled them into a tie for 10th place in the WVSSAC Class-AA Playoff Rankings.
“It’s cliché but you just take it a week at a time,” East head coach Shane Eakle said before a Wednesday practice. “Now we’ve got to keep all of our focus on what’s at hand this week and keep getting better. We want to be a better football team this week than we were last week, and if we can do that it’s going to help us each Friday night moving forward.”
“I’d like to tell you that we don’t talk about the playoffs, but that’d be crazy. Our guys know it’s real, they know we’re tied for 10th. We know where we’re at, but we also know that doesn’t mean anything until week 11. We’re trying to be in that Top 16 in the final week and in order to do that we have to focus and do our jobs at a higher level this week than last week.”
East Fairmont has made it to the playoffs three times in their history — in 1976, 2006, and 2007. After being the very first team out of the postseason last year, Eakle and his players spoke about continuing the hunt this year. A fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory over another prospective playoff team in Philip Barbour seems to have given the Bees a game to launch off of, and to remember if ever they find themselves down on the scoreboard again.
“The kids were battling, that was the big thing, they didn’t quit,” Eakle said. “It would’ve been easy to say ‘Hey, this game is a loss’ and roll over, [Philip Barbour] had all the momentum. Our kids kept playing, got a couple stops — it was far from perfect but we kept giving effort and we caught a break here and there, and we were able to get back in the game.”
Down 21-7 to start the fourth quarter, East roared back and nearly tied the game 21-21, but a missed extra point kept the Bees behind 21-20. Philip Barbour came through with a touchdown, but likewise couldn’t tack on more than six, and led 27-20 with 1:43 to go.
That was all the time East Fairmont needed, and the Bees kept riding their newfound momentum in overtime to seal a victory over the Colts.
After what Eakle called one of East’s best games of late, it may trouble future opponents to hear that East has a lot still to improve upon after the win.
“I think our offense will tell you, especially last Friday night, we were not very efficient,” Eakle said. “We scored 30-something points but did not look good. There were a lot of things we messed up assignment-wise, missed reads, dropped balls, missed blocks.
“Even though the numbers show 300, 400 yards of offense for Philip Barbour, our defense actually played much better. We got several stops in the second half after a little slow start in the first quarter. Hopefully, this week we get our offense on track, and if it is, we can put some points on the board.”
East’s Alex Culp played no small part in the Bees’ victory Friday, putting forth a herculean stat line of seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, as well as coming through with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Culp, a senior, rose to the occasion Friday, in what he saw as an important moment where one team had to step over the other on the way up the ladder.
“My mindset going in was definitely that is was a playoff game already,” Culp said. “They had the same record as us, and we knew it was going to be a dogfight. Everybody knew it basically (was) a playoff game, and that’s how we played it.”
After the week six outing, Philip Barbour sits in a three-way tie for 16th in the playoff rankings with Point Pleasant and Lewis County.
Culp’s on-field play wasn’t the first big performance from the two-way stalwart. Culp had 89 yards and two touchdowns against Braxton County, and sits with 24 catches, 495 yards, eight touchdowns, 45 tackles, and an interception to his name on the season.
“Alex is a hardworking kid, he’s been with us for four years, a freshmen when we first started here,” Eakle said. “He’s in that class, the first class that’s been with our coaching staff all four years. When the chips are down, he steps up and makes plays, whether it’s a tackle on defense, coverage, stripping the ball, making a key catch along the sidelines on fourth down.
“He’s a guy, win lose or draw, he’s going to give you everything he’s got. You have confidence in those guys, your quarterback has confidence, our players rally around him.”
Culp’s aura shone through late in the Bees’ game against Philip Barbour, on the pivotal game-tying drive Friday.
“When we were driving down the field, they scored and we’re down seven with 1:43 left,” Eakle said. “[Culp] comes up to me and goes ‘Hey coach! Just like we did in practice Wednesday in our two-minute offense. You gave us 1:43 and one timeout, now we’ve got 1:43 and three timeouts.’ And he was right, we went and scored. Mindsets like that, it helps. He’s contagious for the rest of our players.”
Whatever contagion East has caught, it’s resulted in wins as of late. With another game against a top-16 school, Liberty (Harrison) — currently ranked 15th — the ride isn’t cooling off for the Bees, and the excitement is building.
“We know the kids are excited, there’s no doubt about that,” Eakle said. “We’re in some uncharted waters, so to speak. But we can’t dwell on that, we’ve got another playoff-type game Friday night.”
“The excitement level is definitely getting higher the closer we get to week 11,” Culp said. “But we take it week-by-week and we’re approaching each game like it’s a playoff game.”
