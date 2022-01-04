FAIRMONT — Beneath the backdrop of the 100th meeting between two rivals, the East Fairmont Bees and North Marion Huskies duked it out Monday in a historic game that elicited a packed crowd inside the confines of East Fairmont High.
While there was pageantry and celebrations before and during the game, when it came to the action on the court, East (4-1) came out on top 58-47 over the Huskies (2-5) in the highly-anticipated matchup.
Ten Bees got in the scoring column as East outscored North 18-7 in a pivotal third quarter to widen their lead and ultimately allow them to wind down the clock in the waning minutes of the fourth.
North’s Harley Sickles owned the game-high with 17 points along with 13 rebounds, but the Bees’ Evan Parr was right behind him with 16, while sophomore Jackson Crouso put up 15 points in a great showing from the young player.
Things were tight all throughout the first half, and the ultra-competitive atmosphere inside the gym led to some tempers flaring early, as North Marion was assessed a technical foul for some extracurricular contact after a play.
Technical free throws and a push shot from Josh Moore off a full-court pass from Parr constituted much of East’s offense in the first quarter. The game was bogged-down and physical, and the score reflected the tone of the game, with the Bees leading 13-12 after one.
Sickles wrecked East on the boards in the first half, and got an and-one off an offensive rebound early in the second quarter to put North ahead 14-13 after the ensuing free throw missed left.
Parr showed off his own skills the very next possession, pulling up off a screen to hit a 3 after drilling a 25-footer in the first quarter.
Parr’s pair of 3’s were two of his three field-goals in the game, as the senior did much of his work at the free throw line, going 8-8 at the stripe.
Foul shots were a common occurrence for East, and one of the big differences of the game. The Bees shot 28 free throws, making 16, while the Huskies only managed seven shots from the line, making four.
East got North in foul trouble halfway through the second quarter, and kept applying pressure against their opponents.
“I didn’t realize it was that lopsided from the free throw line,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “When we got into the one-and-one, I didn’t want to settle for jump shots. I wanted to drive the ball. When we drove the ball we were getting fouled. I thought we were aggressive once we settled in a little bit. I thought the first quarter we were a little tentative but after that I thought our aggressiveness and our play improved.”
Leading at half-time 27-22, the Bees came out blazing hot in the third, with Parr starting the half with a layup after freezing his defender with a hesitation, and a Seth Cochran fall-away jump shot getting the Bee lead to 11 at the 5:45 mark of the third, East leading 33-22.
All in all, East made four of their first six shots and snagged two steals to come out of the gates firing and stretch their lead out of halftime.
“When one shot falls, and two shots fall, then you get an and-one, then your confidence starts going up. And I think they had their confidence go a little bit the other way. That was the last thing we said leaving the locker room, don’t get punched in the mouth coming out of this second half. I thought our guys responded, I thought our guys didn’t get punched and because they didn’t get punched they were able to extend the lead.”
Defensively, the Bees went away from the full-court press they’d employed in the first half and instead started trapping in the half-court, which produced much better results in limiting the Huskies offense.
East also turned the tables on North and started controlling the glass with greater success, even securing a number of offensive rebounds of their own in the third.
“We talked about physicality at halftime,” Asterino said. “They’re a physical team. And we knew that, and we told our guys in prep work that the first shot doesn’t hurt you, everybody has a first shot, but where North hurts you is the second shot. Sickles is the one that can go get it. He’s very athletic, very nice player. Again, the first shot doesn’t hurt you but the second one can kill you. That’s exactly what we preached for three days in prep work getting ready to play this one.”
A few of East’s offensive rebounds came from Jackson Crouso, who scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, including scoring the last two field goals of the third in close. The boost from the sophomore brought the score to 45-29 East after three.
“He’s a young sophomore, has very good basketball sense, has incredible footwork,” Asterino said. “Has a lot of post moves but also can play on the outside. One of the things that people don’t know, because he played freshman basketball, didn’t play up, he was our starting point guard on our freshman team. And then he’s grown so much that sometimes we put him in a situation where he’s a mismatch because he has ball-handling skills, but yet he has height at 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5.”
“He’s a very nice young player. I think as time goes on, he’s going to gain more and more confidence. He’s got a bright future.”
North came out with energy in the fourth, with Husky guard Tariq Miller showing some renewed aggression, scoring six of his 11 points in the quarter and putting his athleticism on display early, beginning fourth quarter play by elevating over a defender for a tough layup plus the foul.
North played with urgency from the start of the quarter, but with Asterino imploring his team to be patient from the bench, East moved the ball around and milked the clock, at one point using up over a minute of play time in one possession, keeping the ball in their hands from the 3:50 mark to the 2:30 mark of the fourth.
East’s conservative style brought about a victory for the Bees in the 100th meeting between East Fairmont and Barrackville/North Marion, with a team effort to thank for it. Parr’s 16 and Crouso’s 15 were complemented by eight from Charles Hullderman, six from Carter Saunders, four from Blake Hunt, two each from Ian Crookshanks, Seth Cochran, Josh Moore, and A.J. Copenhaver, and one form Grayson Stewart.
For North, Sickles dropped 17, while Miller finished with 11, Preston Williams scored 10, and Cruz Tobin finished with nine.
East will face another conference rival on Friday when they take on Fairmont Senior at home. Meanwhile, North returns home for a Friday matchup against Buckhannon-Upshur.
