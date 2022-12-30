FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees played an away game Thursday against the WestSide Renegades, but the Bees were spared from the three-and-a-half hour drive to Clear Creek in Wyoming County.

East Fairmont and WestSide met at Grafton High School in the front-end of a back-to-back for the Bees, who will return home to face Shady Spring on Friday.

Against the Renegades, East turned up the heat as the game went on, turning a first-quarter deficit into a lead by halftime, and an eventual lopsided 66-36 final.

With the win, the Bees improved to 5-1, rebounding emphatically from their first loss of the season to North Marion on Dec. 21. WestSide, meanwhile, falls to 3-4, losing their third straight game.

The Renegades will stay in Grafton to play the host of Thursday’s contest, the Grafton

Reach Nick Henthorn at 304-367-2548, on Twitter @nfhenthorn_135 or by email at nhenthorn@timeswv.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you