FAIRMONT — Though it was a home game on the schedule, East Fairmont’s loss on Tuesday — their first loss of the year — took place away from East-West Stadium.
In a rare occurrence of Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont both being scheduled to host a home game on the same date, the Bees were relocated to North Marion’s Woodcutters Stadium for their against the Bridgeport Indians.
In their home away from home, East (11-1-1) was unable to hang on to a 2-1 lead, falling 5-2 to Bridgeport (12-2).
East got on the board first in the eighth minute, as the Bees flipped the field in the blink of an eye ending in a Maddie Lott right-footed strike.
Possession bounced back-and-forth much of the game, and as a result neither team could really work the ball around and get in-rhythm. Much of the early action was the result of quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sequences, and such was the case in the 19th minute when Bridgeport’s Allison Bender gathered a deflected pass and booted a high shot from distance to tie the game.
The Bees’ goalkeeper was able to leap and get a fingertip on the ball, but not enough to stop it from going into the back of the net.
Nine minutes later, Leah Paugh ostensibly did the same thing, letting loose a long-range strike of her own to put East Fairmont up 2-1 going into halftime.
The second half saw a lot of physical play, resulting in a pair of penalty kicks early in the second frame, one for each team. East missed theirs, but Bridgeport was able to convert, tying the game.
As the half progressed, Bridgeport was able to seize possession and maintain it for most of the closing minutes, with Bridgeport’s backline keeping the Bees from flipping the field, sending any errant balls back to their offense.
Bridgeport’s Allison Callahan was eventually able to capitalize, pulling out some fancy footwork to work around a diving East defender and get a close, unimpeded shot across the goal to put Bridgeport up 3-2 in the 71st.
From there, coach Sam McKinney’s team would pile it on, putting up two more goals in the last nine minutes.
“I’d say it was a different game in the first 70 minutes and last 10 minutes,” East head coach Eric Wright said. “Bridgeport is a good team, and we came out and fought, and just came up short. We gave up three in the last 10 minutes, that really made it look worse than it was. At the 70 minute mark it’s a 2-2 game. We’ll get better from this.”
East will get their chance for redemption back at home Thursday against Frankfort.
