WEST UNION — Progress in the offseason can be measured in a variety of different ways.
Weight on a rack for your squats, the ticks of a hand timer for your 40-yard dash— and, as many local teams found out on Thursday, how fast you can push a pickup truck across a parking lot.
The East Fairmont High Bees’ linemen converged on Doddridge County High Thursday for a Linemen Challenge, as their big men competed against a number of different schools, including Doddridge County, Philip Barbour and Tygart Valley.
As summer workouts continue, it was one of many chances for East to see where they stand as they look to improve on their 2021 season.
“We’re just here to gauge, to see where we stand, as far as our linemen against local schools,” East Fairmont line coach Ron Jones said. “We come down here to compete, and try to see how we stack up and how we improve.”
“We’re just trying to compete as a team,” East Fairmont’s Tyler Parrish said. “Football, the game, it’s about all 11 people on the field, not just one. We’ve got good guys competing here as a team — some new guys, some old guys. Just putting our best work in.”
The Linemen Challenge did not lack variety. The teams saw who’d come out on top in different competitions such as bench press, medicine ball throw, four-man truck push, five-man sled push, tire flip relay, sled push relay, farmer’s carry relay, feedpack relay and a tug of war.
“It’s fun, and it’s a workout out at the same time,” Jones said. “Always better to be having fun than to be miserable while you’re working out.”
The novelty did not hinder the athletes out there from reigniting their competitive fire however.
“We’re hoping to compete, obviously hoping to get first today,” East Fairmont’s Evan “Hambone” Helm said. “We’ll have fun, enjoy it, and get stronger for the start of the season.”
“We’ve had them in the weight room, but now it’s time to get them a little bit of competition,” Jones said.
Winter workouts in the weight room have given way to team competitions such as East Fairmont’s showing at Doddridge County. And through it all, the Bees have continued to see a rise in turnout for their program.
“The offseason has been phenomenal for us,” Jones said. “Probably the most kids in the weight room that we’ve had the entire time I’ve been here, and this is my sixth year. This has been the best numbers we’ve had through winter and summer workouts.”
Last season set a new tone for Bees football, as head coach Eakle’s squad had East’s best season in years, just barely missing the postseason in a culture-changing effort. Far from satisfied, it seems the Bees are redoubling their efforts this summer.
“I’ve personally gotten a lot stronger, I can see a lot of guys have gotten a whole lot stronger from last year,” Parrish said. “We lost some good guys last year, guys I liked playing with, but we’re working on getting better every year and progressing from here onto the regular season.”
The Linemen Challenge itself served as a microcosm of how much East has grown and continues to grow. The Bees had driven to Doddridge County in years past, and not had much success stacking up against other local teams. This time around, they scored several first place finishes, and hovered around the top in every single event.
“We would place lower last year, but this year we’re placing second, first, we’re doing well,” Helm said. “The work is paying off and we’re realizing it.”
Host team Doddridge County ultimately placed first cumulatively by the end of Thursday’s Linemen Challenge, while East Fairmont took second place overall. Philip Barbour placed third.
It’s certainly no substitute for wins on Friday nights come the fall, but it’s a good sign as far as offseason training goes.
“All this, it strengthens our work ethic, strengthens our bodies,” Helm said. “It all helps for the regular season.”
Events like Doddridge County’s Linemen Challenge prove uniquely helpful too — line play is all about doing your part, and in events like the relay, or multi-man events, the same is true.
“When we’re working together, it helps team chemistry,” Helm said. “Just helps us overall.”
“We got five people on the line, at least, and you only got one quarterback, one running back sometimes,” Parrish said. “It’s all about the five people on the line working at the same time together. And events like this, we’re working together, and it helps us gel for the season itself.”
The Bees have a long summer ahead of them and plenty of time to prepare for an important season ahead.
