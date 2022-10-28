FAIRMONT — East Fairmont’s senior night might not have started off on the right foot, with the Bees falling behind 6-0 to the Lewis County Minutemen in the second quarter, but the Friday evening only improved from there for East.
East Fairmont rode a big day from junior quarterback Ian Crookshanks and a defense that bent but seldom broke to secure their sixth straight win, a 31-6 triumph over the Minutemen.
With the win, the Bees move to 7-2 on the year, putting themselves in prime position to enter into the playoffs for what would be the fourth time in school history. The win came on a night where East’s seniors were recognized before the game — a class that head coach Shane Eakle gives a lot of credit for getting the Bees to where they now stand.
“Our kids are excited,” Eakle said. “There’s no doubt they’re excited — this is the fourth time in, I think, 102 years. Our kids are definitely excited about where we’re at, what our position is, and the opportunity to be in that Top 16. That’s a big thing for us, this group of seniors’ been with us for four years now.”
In the win, quarterback Ian Crookshanks threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns for a 68% completion rate, while running for 64 more yards and a rushing touchdown.
“That’s what he does, he’s capable of moving his feet and making plays,” Eakle said. “Our guys are blocking, our guys are running downfield— we were excited to see it, and we’re lucky to have him. He did a great job of extending plays and finding the guy that was open, because they were playing a lot of cover four, trying to take everything away over the top.”
Three Bees caught five or more passes Friday, as Crookshanks connected with “Downtown” Avery Brown (six catches, 75 yards, one touchdown), Hoyt Michael (five catches, 36 yards), and Alex Culp (five catches, 86 yards) throughout the matchup.
Evan Bartholow ended with one catch, a seven-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, while Adrian Fleming caught one ball for five yards.
The first quarter featured only three drives, as either team picked up yards but ultimately couldn’t finish off possessions. East Fairmont forced a turnover on downs in the game’s opening drive, despite letting through a couple explosive runs from Lewis County’s Brayden Carter. Carter finished with 90 rushing yards on 19 carries.
East Fairmont’s own opening drive started from the Minuteman 26 yard-line, and was even more arduous, nearly taking up the entire quarter. Fourteen plays and nine minutes went by before the Bees eventually turned the ball over on downs themselves. East Fairmont did find the end zone via a passing touchdown earlier in the possession, but the play was called back for holding.
Lewis County’s Carter powered the Minuteman offense Friday, but it was Trenton Bush who put his team’s lone touchdown on the board with 10:13 to play in the second quarter, bursting off the edge and winning the foot race to the pylon for a 38-yard score.
Down 6-0 after a missed extra point, East Fairmont kept their composure, drove down the field once again, and this time capped the drive off with a touchdown, as senior running back Vaughn Frederick plunged in for a two-yard score to give East a lead they would not give back.
Frederick returned from injury Friday on senior night, finishing with 27 yards and a touchdown on five carries in his first game back.
The East Fairmont defense held back the Minutemen attack for the rest of the game, giving up eight first downs but holding firm on third and fourth down against a grinding Lewis County offense. Lewis County ended 5 out of 10 on third down and 1 out of 4 on fourth down attempts.
The Bees forced three turnovers on downs, while picking up four tackles for loss, four tackles for no gain, and one sack from freshman Tristan Ramsey.
“I thought they played well,” Eakle said of his defense. “That’s been a big thing for us, “bend but don’t break.” We may give some yardage, but it’s all about keeping guys out of the end zone and off the board. Early on we had a couple of breakdowns but after that we settled in real well. Kudos to those guys, they played hard tonight.”
East Fairmont found themselves in third-and-fourth-down situations often too, going 9 out of 13 on third down and 2 of 3 on fourth down attempts.
East Fairmont extended their lead as the second quarter wound down. A leaping catch over the middle from Alex Culp set the Bees up near the red zone, and Avery Brown made his own leaping snag in the end zone through tight coverage, going over a defender to reel in a 33-yard shot and put East ahead 14-6 at the half.
The Bees received the second half kickoff and put together yet another steady drive, aided by a couple of timely penalties, and a couple of improvised plays by Crookshanks, including a third-down completion to Brown where Crookshanks was rolling out and only just managed to toss the ball his receiver’s way before being spun down by a rushing defender.
Crookshanks ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown rush.
On the ground, Crookshank’s 64 yards paced East Fairmont. Dom Fantasia finished with 45 yards, Frederick with 27, Nick O’Dell rushed twice for nine yards, while Alex Culp and Evan Bartholow each had five-yard carries.
Two tackles for loss, one by Evan “Hambone” Helm, pushed back Lewis County on their next drive, and the Bees would force another turnover on downs.
Helm wrecked shop along the defensive line Friday, pressuring Minuteman passer Bryant Zielinski often and recording a QB hit on a late-game fourth-down incompletion that sealed the win for the Bees.
Connor Tingler nailed a 32-yard field goal with 9:04 showing in the fourth quarter to put his team ahead 24-6, and after Helm’s QB hit, Evan Bartholow iced the game with a seven-yard touchdown grab.
East Fairmont heads into their traditional East-West game with serious momentum, with the potential for a postseason berth just beyond.
“That’s a huge step for our kids,” Eakle said.
