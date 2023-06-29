PLEASANT VALLEY — The East Fairmont Bees girls basketball team is still within earshot of a historic season where the team set a new program-high win total, but if their offseason has given any indication, the Bees are not content with dwelling on the past.
East Fairmont has pitted themselves against serious competition in their offseason schedule, and faced two Class-AAAA teams on Wednesday in a summer league slate of University and the defending Class-AAAA state champions, Morgantown.
The tough offseason slate came by design for an East Fairmont team who, last season, made their first trip to the state tournament since 2007.
“That’s absolutely my plan,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. “From Wheeling Park, Morgantown, University, Spring Valley twice, Cameron — I want these kids battle-tested. We talk about mental toughness in our program. You make a bad play, you miss a shot, your defense doesn’t suffer. It’s showing and they’re playing all three sides of the ball now.”
“It’s been really good, we’ve been keeping ourselves busy,” incoming senior Kenly Rogers said of the Bees’ offseason. “Lifting weights, getting in the gym, and playing really good competition, the best we can get. I think we’re just trying to stay consistent with where we left off.”
In addition to the aforementioned teams, the Bees also have St. Albans, Winfield, Chapmanville, Williamstown, Fairland, Ohio and Nitro on the menu for the summer.
“You want to play the best teams you can,” Rogers said. “It’s only going to make us better when the time comes, and we want to get back to Charleston so it’s only going to make us more prepared when we get down there.
“Playing the best people we can is going to make us better, and it’s going to push us. We might not win every game, we might not look the best at times but we are going to get there and we’re going to keep improving.”
There is an urgency around the Bees to test themselves early and often, after East fell to the eventual state runner-up Philip Barbour Colts in the first round of the state tournament.
“Lack of experience at the state tournament definitely had a lot to do with that, no disrespect to Philip Barbour,” Beckman said. “Kids are hungry and they want to make another trip down there. There’s a lot of work, there’s a lot of talented teams in our area and we’ve got to work harder than what we did last season to get back there. We had a taste of Charleston, now it’s getting back there and getting past that first round.”
As for Wednesday, the results were good for East Fairmont. They bested Morgantown 37-32, sealing the win after a foot-on-the-line jump shot from Brooklyn Shupe followed by a steal and up-court pass to Kailee Haymond for a layup. The Bees’ second game of the day was likewise a win, 37-35 against University.
Wins are always better than losses, but the Bees aren’t patting themselves on the back too much.
“It’s summer league,” Beckman said. “A lot of coaches are dealing with a lot of different rotations, I know we are as well. Losing two seniors, trying to find roles for the girls to fill the two seniors that we lost, minutes are to be had out there. We want to add some things that we had from last year’s success that we had. A lot of things contribute to offseason ball.”
The Bees are working with a largely intact team from last season, though they lost two starters and lots of height in Morgan Cochran and McKenzie Moyer. East returns two players who earned state-wide attention last year — first-team all-state guard Kenly Rogers and all-state honorable mention Kailee Haymond.
Going through tough summer competition as a springboard into winter, the Bees are hoping their team bond and team depth can help them to even more success next season.
“We are doing really good together,” Haymond said. “We’re all so close and we all get in the gym together. We get two off-days, that’s the weekend, but we’re usually always in the gym. We workout, we go over a lot of stuff for the season, we work on a lot, and we all click together. We’re all best friends on the team.”
“We got a lot of depth, from our senior class all the way to our sophomores,” Beckman said. “You may see one or two freshmen in there this year. There’s a lot of depth, a lot of talent, and the kids play hard. It correlates back to practice, they compete in practice, and it carries over to games. We want to win, and it’s good for our program, it brings competition in our program and eliminates complacency.”
