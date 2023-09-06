PLEASANT VALLEY — The host of three matches, East Fairmont volleyball faced off against Braxton County and Trinity Christian at East Fairmont High Wednesday evening.
East Fairmont swept Braxton County in the first match of the day, winning in two sets, but Trinity Christian swept East Fairmont in two sets for the final match of the day.
“I think the first game, [East Fairmont] performed well,” East Fairmont Head Coach Krista Dawson said. “We’re missing a key player, she’s out sick. We had to run a different rotation which we didn’t get to practice much. That’s been kind of the theme for this year is having to change things up at the last minute, which does affect us.”
In the first set against Braxton County, East Fairmont went back and forth with the Eagles before going on a run and led 17-7 at one point. The Bees finished the set off by allowing two more kills, taking the first set by a score of 25-10.
Braxton County put up more of a struggle in the second set. After East Fairmont led 5-2, Braxton County scored on eight straight kills to make it 10-5. The Bees wouldn’t be denied, however, and East Fairmont tied it at 11 each before and went on a nine kill run before the Eagles scored again. East Fairmont maintained its lead to win the set 25-16 and the match 2-0.
“We knew we were better skill wise,” East Fairmont senior Kalli Lindsey said. “I feel like we moved way better around Braxton. And Braxton County I know is a very young team. They’re all figuring out their fundamentals as well. But I feel like we saw their weaknesses and we used that, and we saw all the holes, all the seams, wherever we needed to put the ball.”
Trinity Christian proved to be a much tougher opponent for East Fairmont. Having beaten Braxton County 2-0 in the match between East Fairmont’s, Trinity Christian raced to a 20-11 lead in the first set. The Bees fought back to make it 24-21 before the Warriors clinched the opening set 25-21.
East Fairmont led at the beginning of the second set, scoring on the first two kills. But Trinity Christian kept it close before taking the lead 9-8. The Bees tried their best to keep up the rest of the set, but the Warriors took the second set 25-23, sweeping East Fairmont 2-0 in the match.
“Sitting in the stands, watching [Trinity Christian] play [Braxton County], I thought they were a pretty solid team,” Dawson said. “I thought they looked pretty good, so I knew it was going to be tougher.”
Despite the heartbreaking ending to the night, East Fairmont had several bright spots in both matches. Dawson named Lindsey, senior Drea Niessner and sophomore Kyah Stump as players who performed well. Lindsey also mentioned sophomores Ava Echols and Juna Lowe as a key performers for the Bees.
“I believe that even though [Echols and Lowe] are only sophomores, bringing up on a varsity team, they’re both capitalizing,” Lindsey said. “They’re both doing very well moving the ball and taking constructive criticism from the coaches and from the experienced players as well.”
The Bees get no rest, as their next match sees Fairmont Senior and Liberty (Harrison) coming to East Fairmont High School Thursday, Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.