CLARKSBURG — Just when it was getting good, too.
Dark clouds were visible from Frank Loria Memorial Park from about the fourth inning. The wind really started whipping in the fifth. And by the time the bottom of the sixth inning had rolled around between the East Fairmont Bees and Notre Dame Irish, the rain started to come down — and come down hard.
East Fairmont had taken a 7-4 lead in the top of the sixth, with Joey Alvaro, Austin Vincent, Jake Vincent and Clay Hershberger all getting hits in the frame, and all of them coming around to score.
The Bees had trailed 4-3 coming into the sixth, but the bats heated up when they needed them — the Bees’ four hits in the inning surpassed the number the three knocks they had gotten to that point in the game.
Yet as the weather became more and more ominous, so to did the game for East. A double from Isaac Wolfe was followed by two walks, and with nobody out the bases were juiced for the Irish.
Then came the downpour.
East Fairmont’s Tuesday game against Notre Dame was postponed until Thursday, at which point the two teams will work out which field they will finish the game at — depending on if Frank Loria Memorial Park is occupied that day and time.
The Bees will get some time to think about the five-and-a-half innings of work they’d put in before the postponement, a game that had been a close push-and-pull affair.
East took a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, with Clay Hershberger leading off the game with a base hit, and the three-hole Danny Raddish driving him in with a ground-rule double. Raddish made it home on a passed ball.
The Irish tied the game in the bottom of the first with Dominick Bombardiere driving one in by way of a sac bunt, and Preston Heslep driving another in via a double.
A blooper single by Bombardiere earned him his second RBI of the night and gave Notre Dame a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second after East had gone down in order.
Despite the early scoring, both teams’ defenses were locked in on Tuesday. Shortstop Tristan Boone made a pair of impressive plays early on — making a diving stab at a shorthopped grounder before making a long throw for an out in the bottom of the first, and snagging a line drive out of the air in the bottom of the fifth.
East turned two double plays through their five innings of defense, while Notre Dame turned one, an unassisted double play by Irish shortstop Gene Hutchinson, who fielded a ground ball on the move, stepped on second and gunned a throw to first to end the Bees’ turn in the fourth inning.
East second baseman Connor Tingler was involved in both the Bees’ double plays. He also came up with one unassisted in the bottom of the fourth tagging the runner going from first to second before throwing to first. Boone, Tingler and Danny Raddish also combined for a classic 6-4-3 double play to end the fifth inning.
East managed to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth, with Hershberger scoring off a passed ball, but Notre Dame jumped back in front 4-3 after a Heslep RBI single.
East’s outburst in the top of the sixth pushed them ahead by three runs, and now the two teams will have to wait until Thursday to see if they can work out of their bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning.
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Clay Hershberger: 3-4 2B, 3R, RBI, SB
Carter Brown: 0-3 HBP
Danny Raddish: 1-3 2B, R, RBI
Kaynan Coleman: 0-3
Connor Tingler: 0-2 BB
Joey Alvaro: 1-3 R
Austin Vincent: 1-2 BB, R
Conner Graffius: 0-2 sac bunt, RBI
Jake Vincent: 1-3 R, RBI, SB
Joey Alvaro: 5IP, 8H, 4R, 2BB
Jake Vincent: 0IP, 1H, 2BB
NOTRE DAME IRISH
Anthony Rogers: 1-2 2B, sac bunt, BB, R
Dominick Bombardiere: 1-1 sac bunt, 2RBI
Noah Mazzie: 0-3
Gene Hutchinson: 1-2 2B, HBP, 2R
Preston Heslep: 3-3 2B, 2RBI
Tyler Marra: 0-2 BB, SB
Cole Goldizen: 0-3
Isaac Wolfe: 3-3 2B, R
Garrick Iquinto-Jones: 0-1 2BB
Tyler Marra: 5IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 1K
Gene Hutchinson: 1IP, 4H, 4R
