FRANKFORT, W.Va. — The East Fairmont boys and girls cross country teams continued their early-season momentum this weekend in Mineral Wells, claiming both AA division team titles at the 23rd Annual Chick-fil-A Invitational held at the Wood County 4-H Grounds.
Kailee Hammond led the way for the Bees, finishing the mostly flat 5K course in 20:40.0 to secure 7th overall, one spot ahead of North Marion’s Taylor Hess, who crossed the line in 20:43.0. Among AA-only finishers, Hammond and Hess were the Top 2 performers.
East Fairmont’s remaining finishers featured junior Adriana Bond (21:43.7) in 19th, freshman Ryleigh Bills (22:49.0) in 32nd, sophomore Sophie Stuck (22:46.8) in 33rd and senior Marissa Haymond (23:37.2) in 42nd.
For the Huskies, sophomore Jadyn Duncan (22:59.0) chipped in another solid performance, finishing 34th overall out of the 111 finishers.
North Marion finished 9th overall with 231 points, good enough for 3rd best in the AA classification.
Overall, single A power Williamstown claimed the overall title with 37 points, led by junior phenom Alyssa Sauro, who blazed through the course in an astounding 18:23.4 to place first. Parkersburg followed with 70 points to earn the AAA title, while East Fairmont finished 3rd overall and took the top AA spot.
A similar story unfolded on the boy’s side as East Fairmont boys secured the AA title thanks in large part to the dynamic junior duo of Nathaniel Stuck and Donovan Childs.
Stuck (16:50.0) cracked the Top 10 to finish 9th in the 122-man field, while Childs (17:19.3) finished the race in 15th.
Senior Trevor Wotring (18:10.1) came in 32nd, freshman Grayson Childs (20:16.4) came in 71st and freshman Dominic Rinehart (20:29.7) came in 73rd rounding out the Bees’ Top 5 scorers on the day.
Junior Thad Tennant was the top finisher for the Huskies, crossing the finish line in 72nd with a time of 20:27.1. The Huskies finished the race in 13th place with 371 total points.
Patrick Reilly (16:13.0) of Buffalo edged Bridgeport’s Troy Zorick (16:15.0) to claim the individual title, but it would be Zorick’s team who ultimately were crowned overall team champions with 68 points, 11 points clear of Reilly’s Bison.
Fairmont Senior boys XC finishes runner-up, girls 5th at Frankfort Invitational
Meanwhile, at the Frankfort Invitational in Ridgeley, W.Va., the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ cross country programs competed in a 15-team field, featuring schools from the Eastern Panhandle and Maryland.
Led by strong performances from the sophomore pair of Josiah Brannen (17:57.70) and Landon Jones (17:58.70), who finished the 3.1-mile course exactly one second apart in 3rd and 4th place overall, Fairmont Senior’s boys’ team earned runner-up with a total of 105 points.
Rounding out their varsity finishers were junior Brayden Zuchelli (19:53.40) in 29th, freshman Landon Morris (20:10.20) in 36th, freshman Aaden Bryan (20:20.20) in 43rd, sophomore Robert Ranson (21:58.20) in 67th and junior David Heston (24:32.70) in 94th.
Defending team state champion Frankfort placed four inside the Top 10 to run away with the team title on their home course with a miniscule 36 points. The Falcons’ junior Ryan Hughes won the overall race in 17:28.50.
On the girls’ side, senior Bella Haught (23:21.00) and freshman Aubree Street (23:52.20) led the way for the Polar Bears to finish 12th and 15th overall, respectively, with Street posting the third best time among ninth graders on the day.
Overall, Fairmont Senior took home 5th place in the team competition with 134 points. Following Haught and Street were senior Caroline Logue (24:25.90) in 22nd, sophomore Ashlyn Aubrey (26:01.30) in 38th, senior Sidney Lafferre (29:57.10) in 62nd and freshman Angelina Hammond (35:44.80) in 81st.
Frankfort’s girls’ team scored all five of their runners in the Top 25 to complete the home-course sweep and match the boys’ title. Individually, junior Addison Tharp set a new course record for the Falcons, completing the 5K in 20:11.20.
