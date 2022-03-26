FAIRMONT — Savannah Duckworth has been competing in gymnastics competitions since she was six.
Now, the East Fairmont Bee’s scope of competition will expand even more as she signed Friday to join Glenville State’s acrobatics and tumbling team.
“I’m most excited for tumbling,” Duckworth said. “I really like and enjoy tumbling. But I’m also excited with the stunning. I’ve already done a basket and I liked that the most, I had real run with stunning so I’m excited to try new things that I wasn’t able to do in gymnastics.”
When exploring the next step in her amateur career, Duckworth felt a link to the Pioneers program that brought her to Glenville State.
“I feel really connected with the girls,” Duckworth said. “And I feel like this’ll be the best fit for me of all places. I already feel included with all the girls and I like the coaches, so I think it’s going to be a good place for me.”
Duckworth said she has met with Glenville head coach Ashley Patterson, and expects to be a tumbler for the squad.
Duckworth is an alumni of Mountain Magic gymnastics, and Mountain Magic’s coach, Gary Rafaloski attended her signing on Friday. Duckworth participated in state competitions for Mountain Magic throughout her time there, which proved to be an invaluable experience for the future Pioneer.
“I’m very excited, I’m glad to see a former gymnast of ours get the opportunity to pursue her career in tumbling and acrobatics at the collegiate level,” Rafaloski said. “I know that she will be a great asset to their program and their team. She’s very talented, and I know that her talents will be displayed there on that team.”
Duckworth said she plans to major in business at the university, and would potentially like to open up her own gymnastics facility in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.