FAIRMONT — For the East Fairmont Bees and their 10-plus incoming seniors on the boy’s basketball team, this upcoming season is decidedly a ‘go big or go home’ year.
One look at the Bees’ front court, though, can check off the ‘big’ box in the strictest sense of the word.
East Fairmont will feature a formidable pair of interior players this season, in senior center Jackson Crouso and senior forward Greyson Stewart.
“[Stewart]’s a second-team all-conference player coming back,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “Jackson is a returning first-team all-conference. That’s a good nucleus, two returning all-conference performers.”
With the departure of first-team all-state point guard Evan Parr, Crouso and Stewart join their teammates this offseason as the Bees’ top two returning scorers. Last season, Crouso posted 13.3 points per game on 63% shooting, and Stewart scoring 12.9 points per game on 60% shooting.
And as the summer progresses, both hope to step up their games for their final go-rounds especially when it comes to their jump shots.
“I need to get better overall,” Stewart said. “My shooting might be the main thing I need to work on, get more shots up, and hit more 3’s next season.”
“I feel like I do what I do well,” Crouso said. “I just have to keep getting better. I do need to shoot the ball a little better, I didn’t shoot very well last year. But I also need to just get better overall.”
While both did most of their damage on the interior last season, the two players’ skillsets still proved highly complimentary throughout 2022-23.
“I do think that they’re shooting, with both of them, can improve,” Asterino said. “That’s also across the board, all of our players need to work on shooting. But you got a 6-foot-7 Jackson, and a 6-foot-3 horse inside who’s very strong, you can do a lot of different things with that combination. Both of them can step out and shoot, both of them can put the ball on the floor.”
Though both add plenty of height to East’s roster, neither could be confused for a player confined to the paint. Crouso’s journey from guard to towering big man is well-documented, and Stewart is not far behind.
“Jackson is a big with guard skills,” Asterino said. “Greyson is another big strong kid, but he’s got guard skills, he’s got a good first step, he can shoot. Greyson’s a handful inside, just from his sheer strength.
“We have to try and take advantage of that as much as we can. They compliment each other really well. Jackson is very capable of screening and popping and shooting, he can screen and roll. Both of them are capable shooters, so it’s a good situation to have, we have a nice 1-2 punch there.”
Crouso was a constant for the Bees, starting all 24 games of East’s season and adding 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks to his 13.3 points per game.
“Jackson, I mean he’s really tall. You can’t really stop him when he’s got the ball down there,” Stewart said. “There’s very select few who can really guard him he’s so big. He can shoot, he can post up, he can do everything pretty much.”
Stewart rounded out his 12.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds, one assist, and 1.6 steals per game while splitting time between the starting five and the bench.
“He’s a great post option, he’s very strong, very physical in the paint,” Crouso said of Stewart. “Not many people are able to guard him because of how big and strong he is.”
Stewart’s role fluctuated from starter to reserve throughout the past year, operating in a platoon as the de facto power forward with fellow incoming senior Ian Crookshanks. Going into the winter, the Bees anticipate the lineup juggling to continue, though whether he starts the game or not, Stewart still consistently saw the court plenty, his 20 minutes per game behind only Parr and Crouso last season.
“Basically, it was depending on who we were playing against, as to what lineup we played,” Asterino said. “Depending on the type of team we’re playing — if they’re big, small, press, don’t press — we’re going to adjust our lineup to give us the opportunity to be successful.”
“For some games we had to have Ian start,” Stewart said. “He’s big, he has better vision out on the court. But whenever we need more scoring, they put me in.”
Stewart also affords another variable for the Bees’ game-by-game equation, one that can surprise teams if they are not prepared.
“Greyson is a left-handed player, and that makes him hard to guard,” Asterino said. “You don’t see too many left-handed post players, and for him to use his left, he has a little bit of an advantage in there at times. Especially when we play teams who don’t have as good a scout on him.
“They haven’t seen him play, so they’re not totally aware that hey, that’s his strength, catching the ball on that left box and scoring. He’s a very good passer, and he’s figured out that if the defense collapses on him, that there’s somebody open.”
The Bees have a wealth of diverse skill sets this year — shooting, playmaking, and, if Crouso and Stewart can continue to elevate their games — dominant interior play.
“If you play them to drive, they’re going to take advantage of shooting from the perimeter. If you take that away, they can put that on the floor and drive to the basket,” Asterino said. “It’s a good combination, and they’ve matured. They’re seniors, so you kind of expect that.”
