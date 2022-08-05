FAIRMONT — With the clock ticking down in earnest towards the start of the 2022 season, the East Fairmont Bees hope to make another big push forward for their football program.
As such, the Bees have been practicing their pushing skills — namely, against pickup trucks earlier this summer in Doddridge County.
It takes strength to progress forward, and East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle has noticed his team’s commitment to training their bodies.
“This offseason, the biggest thing was we had about 40 kids in the weight room pretty religiously throughout offseason workouts,” Eakle said. “There’s 53 guys out for football but at any point, even during our break when guys were on vacation we always had 40 to 45 guys here.
“Guys made a commitment to be here with us, and if they weren’t out of town they were here with us. I think that helps them as a team to bond off the field, and obviously it’s made guys stronger coming into the season.”
Eakle said this current iteration of East Fairmont football is the strongest group “across-the-board” that he’s had since taking over as head coach in 2019.
“We also know that that doesn’t automatically translate to wins,” Eakle said.
East Fairmont finished 5-5 last year, staying in the playoff hunt until the very end of the season. Though they ultimately missed out on the postseason, the season was a shot in the arm for East, and Eakle sees renewed dedication from his players this offseason.
“Most of our guys, starting back in December, have done what they need to do,” Eakle said. “Especially some of our upperclassmen. Our juniors that are now seniors, and our sophomores that are now juniors, several of those guys are a fair amount stronger than they were last year and they’re seeing that now.”
Along the frontlines, the Bees have upperclassmen like Tyler Parrish, Kolten Haddox, Evan “Hambone” Helm and Lucas Mullooly — and better yet, all those upperclassmen already have starts under their belt.
That combination has East’s big men poised to be a strength of the team.
“This may change when pads go on, we’ve got some scrimmages coming up and that’ll show us how we actually perform under fire. But coming into the offseason, we’re excited about our guys up front,” Eakle said. “This is probably the best collective group we’ve had since we’ve been back. We’re excited about that because it all starts up front.”
East’s offseason ramp-up continues next week, when they host Nicholas County for a scrimmage. There, the Bees will get a good long look at players they hope will be cogs in a successful season.
The man at the helm, and the man those linemen up front will be blocking for, is incoming junior quarterback Ian Crookshanks, coming off a sophomore year where he threw for 1,476 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“He certainly has high expectations for himself,” Eakle said.
East is hurtling towards week one without offensive weapons like their leading rusher Will Sarsfield, and receivers Clay Hershberger and Landen Larnard. But they bring back pass-catchers Evan Barthalow and Alex Culp, and running back Vaughn Frederick.
“[Crookshanks’] done a lot of extra work in the offseason to prepare for this, and he’s become a leader for us off the field,” Eakle said. “As a sophomore, he ran the helm, but it’s still tough when you’re a sophomore with juniors and seniors to look at guys and communicate some things.
“He’s that guy that leads by example, that calls guys to go run and do some extra work, be the first ones in the weight room and the last ones out, don’t skip any reps. Those are the things that show he’s grown as a leader and we’re excited about his capabilities and obviously his maturity. He had a full year under his belt as a sophomore, so hopefully the game slows down for him and we can get the ball out to guys.”
East is putting in extra work on the field, and off of it. The team will be undertake a little community service next, sprucing up the campus grounds at East Fairmont High as part of a busy week that also includes their scrimmage against Nicholas County. Their first regular season game comes Aug. 25 when they host the North Marion Huskies.
