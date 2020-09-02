FAIRMONT — It was an abnormal start to what almost certainly figures to be an abnormal season for East Fairmont High soccer as the Bees’ celebrated both their season opener and their senior night ceremonies on Wednesday against Weir.
The contrast in festivities played out on the field, where the Bees and Red Riders split the girls’ and boys’ doubleheader, with the East girls taking a 4-2 victory in the first game followed by Weir nabbing a win in the second.
The Lady Bees were tested by the visiting Red Riders, but still led their game wire to wire.
East initially broke what was a scoreless and splotchy overall game in the 36th minute when senior Becky Buchanan took a cross entry pass out of the air, gathered in the middle of the box and fired. From that point on, the Bees operated with a more rhythmic offensive flow as they worked the ball inside out and outside in with crisper feet to feet passing.
Buchanan, freshman Kiersten Maxey, junior Makayla Comas and sophomore McKenzie Moyer were the fulcrum of the attack, while the team’s midfield, led by defensive center mid Lilly Miller, took control of the possession by winning 50-50 balls and pressuring up on ball handlers and passing lanes.
Having already taken the lead on Buchanan’s goal with about four minutes left in the first half, the Lady Bees got a huge boost when they added a second goal before the halftime horn just moments later this time on a penalty kick conversion by Comas after Maxey drew a foul in the box.
Weir sliced East Fairmont’s halftime lead to 2-1 with its own penalty kick conversion less than a minute into the second half when Bella Aperfine sent one home.
The Bees came right back, however, as they steadily stitched together polished runs and counter sequences to pepper shots on goal.
Tic-tac-toe passing worked the ball from the backline to the tip of the Weir goal box where Maxey drew a foul and then missed just high on the direct free kick. Ten-plus minutes later, Buchanan pivoted into a shot from the left flank and missed a wee bit wide. Two minutes after that, Maxey got a catch-and-shoot from inside the box.
Then finally, in the 66th minute, the Bees broke out, with Moyer scoring at the end of an attack for a 3-1 lead.
Weir again cut the margin to 3-2 in the 68th minute, but more proficient passing and synchronized offense for the Bees led to a response goal in the 71st minute when Maxey assisted Chloelle Fitz for the game’s cinching goal.
In the boys’ game to end the night, Weir took a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.
Michael Iafrate struck first for the Red Riders, launching a powerful shot in the 5th minute that went through the keeper’s hands for a 1-0 lead. Then just two minutes later, Antonio Pittman tallied a second goal for the Red Riders, chipping a shot to the net’s far corner.
East Fairmont got a number of looks to trim the deficit. Star forward Lance Cerullo launched a series of powerful shots from the wings and from center, but the long-range cracks were repeatedly saved by Weir keeper Jonathan Howard, who played like a brick wall in the net throughout the night, tallying 10-plus saves. The Bees also had a handful of corner kicks, and while they got off headers on a few of the entries, they couldn’t muster a score from any of the set pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.