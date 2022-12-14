FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees grapplers took to the mats on their home field for the first time this season, facing off against Gilmer County in their second meet of the season.
The Bees came away with 12 wins and one loss against Gilmer, with six pins, one decision, and six forfeits.
Coming off their first showing at John Marshall, East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman liked what he saw from his wrestlers Wednesday.
“We came out a little slow last weekend,” Bowman said. “So even though Gilmer’s a smaller team, to come out and have our guys be ready to wrestle, I was happy to see that. It was a complete turnaround. Even the match that we lost, we competed in it for a period and a half.”
Blake Ringer was the first Bee on the mat Wednesday, coming away with a pin with 33 seconds left in the first period. Ringer had accumulated four points via a pair of takedowns before he scored the fall.
Evan Bartholow likewise pinned his opponent in the first period after scoring two takedowns to that point. Bartholow nailed his opponent’s shoulders to the mat with just five seconds left in the first period.
Jayden Priolette continued the Bees’ streak of first-period pins, making short work of his opponent.
East’s Anthony Corwin earned a 2-0 lead after one period, and less than a minute into the second, Corwin escaped from underneath and pinned his opponent seconds later.
Gilmer’s Caleb Hall brought home a win for the Titans next, pinning East’s Case Linn.
Grady Brown got the Bees back on the winning side of things with a pinfall victory next, and J.T. Miller ended competition with another victory for East, the first and only bout Wednesday to be decided by points, not a pin.
After a dominant showing, the Bees saw early improvement from underclassmen like Ringer, Corwin and Linn — all freshmen — and Priolette, a sophomore.
“It’s good to see the growth from these young guys,” Bowman said. “We do have a lot of young guys, about half of our lineup are freshmen and sophomores. Sometimes for them, there’s a period of adjustment, so it was good to see them come out and compete tonight.”
East has a ticket to the Nurse Pro Plus tournament at University High this weekend, where talented teams from Class-AAA, Class-AA and from out of state will compete.
Going into the meet, Bowman wants more of the same from his athletes.
“I’m hoping to see what I saw tonight — coming out ready to compete and being in a position to win matches,” Bowman said. “Hopefully we get some guys on the podium down there.”
Looking even further ahead is an important Region I State Qualifier meet with the Bees facing off against Fairmont Senior, Tyler Consolidated, and Oak Glen.
“They’re top teams in our region, so it will give us a little look at what’s to come,” Bowman said.
