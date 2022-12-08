FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees followed-through on an impressive first game in their home opener Thursday, besting the Preston Knights 58-33 on the backs of a phenomenal defense that led to 19 steals, and balanced scoring that had six Bees score at least five points.
Kenly Rogers led the way with 14 points on 66% shooting, also dishing three assists on a day where East had 16 assists on 22 field goals.
"We like to get out and run, so sharing the ball helps with that," Rogers said. "We got a lot of weapons on this team, so the more we move the ball the more people can get open looks and the more people can get touches and score."
East Fairmont led 23-6 after one quarter, with the Bees knocking down eight of their 10 field goal attempts, while Preston was held to 2-10 shooting in the opening frame.
The Bees trapped Preston in a three-quarter court press and kept the visiting Knights from getting into any kind of rhythm while extending their lead.
"Our defense has created a lot of opportunities for us to be able to score," East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. "The kids take pride in it. They set goals for themselves as a team of what we don't want other teams to be able to accomplish against us."
East returned home to play the Knights after an opening night win against defending champion Logan, a game where a fast start was likewise crucial to the victory.
"We've had two great starts, on Saturday and again tonight. But I thought we got complacent in the second quarter, we can't have a drop off, we've got to be able to continue that high energy and maintain four quarters of play."
The Bees did face some adversity in the start of the second, kicking off the quarter with a pair of turnovers, but continued to stymie the Knights, continuing to pacify Preston with the pressure and speed they exhibited from their press.
Four East players snagged three steals Thursday — Rogers, Morgan Cochran, Brooklyn Shupe and Kailee Haymond. Shupe and Haymond are both freshmen who had productive all-around outings, Haymond added eight points and four assists, and Shupe scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.
"I feel like the communication, we've still got to work on that, but ball rotation and ball movement, I feel like that was a plus for us," Cochran said of her team's defense. "We had girls punching up, and we kept getting those steals and having those traps helped a lot."
East turned the ball over 28 times themselves, many piling up late in the fourth quarter when both teams' benches were cleared. Taking care of the ball was still something Rogers and Cochran want to work on as a way to maximize their team's own defensive play.
"Defensively, we like to create chaos, and sometimes that causes a little chaos for us as well," Rogers said. "It's just calming ourselves down and relaxing a little bit."
"I feel like we're a lot faster than we think we are," Cochran said. "Once we get that steal, we're looking opposite and hitting the pass. We are at the point in the [learning] curve where we can start moving the ball more, but we need to slow ourselves down more whenever we get that chance."
East led 34-12 at halftime, and 45-20 after three quarters. The Bees shot 41% on the game.
Tarayn Myers finished with 12 points, a rebound, a steal and three assists. McKenzie Moyer scored five points and grabbed three rebounds, and Jalyn Jenkins likewise scored five points and grabbed three rebounds, adding two steals. Morgan Cochran scored two points, hauled in a game-high seven rebounds, blocked a shot, and recorded three steals and two assists.
Kyleigh Fridley scored three points, Kinsey Hardesty scored two and Sophia Demary scored one to round out East's point total.
For Preston, Cameryn Graham-Sypolt scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Emma Wilson with nine, Ella White and Kendall Stiles each with four, and Ava Bishop and Kendra Nazelrod each with two.
The Bees have a sectional game on-tap, traveling to Grafton on Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.