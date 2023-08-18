FAIRMONT – After closing the 12th Street Pool early because of a lifeguard shortage, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission announced Wednesday the wave-tec pool at East Marion Park will close early for the summer on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Parks and Rec made the announcement on Facebook and said the wave pool’s last days for the season are Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20.
“The East Marion Wave Pool prides itself on being able to provide a safe and enjoyable experience throughout the summer for our community,” Parks and Rec posted. “Due to lifeguard shortages, we are forced to close early this season.”
When the 12th Street Pool closed, MCPARC Director Tony Michalski said most lifeguards are high school and college students and it’s not unusual to see lifeguards finishing their jobs early to prepare for the new school year.
According to Michalski, MCPARC originally planned to keep the wave pool open on a limited schedule until Labor Day. Ultimately, it comes down to a safety issue to close the pools early.
Initially, MCPARC honored pool passes for the 12th Street Pool at the wave tec pool. Now that both pools closed early, pool goers with days left on their passes will receive discounts on pool passes for next season, MCPARC said in the comments on their Facebook announcement.
In the announcement on Facebook, MCPARC offered lifeguard training classes beginning next spring. New lifeguards for next season must be 15 years old or older. MCPARC said they will provide further details on training on their Facebook page.
