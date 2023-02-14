FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees (16-2) did not discriminate on their Senior Night, getting double-digit scoring from seniors, juniors and sophomores alike in a 79-54 win over the Philip Barbour Colts (10-9) on Tuesday.
Drew Moore and Greyson Stewart scored 10 and 12, respectively, while sophomore Jackson Crouso (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Evan Parr (18 points, seven rebounds, six assists) settled into the sizeable roles that they’ve occupied all season for the Bees.
“I thought Jackson and Evan set the tone early and often,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said.
The Bees got out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter when Maddox Boyers hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the opening period to stretch East out to a double-digit lead.
Crouso and the Bees wasted little time establishing themselves on the glass, an edge that would continue to serve East as the scoring differential grew throughout the game.
Crouso snatched three offensive rebounds in the first quarter while Philip Barbour only had four rebounds in total. Extra opportunities turned a slow start by both sides into a comfortable lead for the Bees, who shot 5-14 in the first, opposed to the Colts’ 3-10 opening effort.
Crouso ended with six offensive rebounds, 12 total, while the Bees out-rebounded Philip Barbour 34-19.
“Did a real nice job on offensive rebounding, and even defensive rebounding,” Asterino said. “Offensive rebounding he played very strong. Really proud of his effort tonight, he played hard.”
Defense was in high supply to start the game, both sides staying poised on the point-preventing end and keeping easy looks to a premium.
The Colts kept things close into the second quarter, cutting the lead to nine, 25-16, largely thanks to taking care of the ball in that time. After six first-quarter turnovers, Philip Barbour went without a giveaway for the first five minutes-plus of the second quarter.
Down the stretch coming into halftime though, the Bees made their move — starting with their defense.
The Colts committed three turnovers and shot 0-6 down the stretch, while the wheels on the Bees’ bus started turning, their tempo increased. A 13-2 run turned a 25-16 lead into a commanding 36-18 advantage going into the locker rooms.
And coming out half-time, the Bees were committed to playing even faster.
“We wanted to step it up just a little bit because we thought that was an advantage,” Asterino said. “Evan pushing the ball, it worked wonders and we were able to get some stuff, get some quick transition opportunities. He was able to make some moves and do what he does to get us points.”
Evan Parr scored eight points in the third quarter, leading a 25-point quarter where the Colts couldn’t keep up with the blink-and-you-miss-them Bees. East led 61-36 by the time the dust settled at the end of the third.
“Evan Parr was tremendous,” Asterino said. “Evan Parr played one of the best games I’ve seen him play in an East Fairmont uniform. That’s what you expect out of a senior on Senior Night.”
For the Bees, Blake Hunt scored nine, senior Tyson Nicholas scored six and Maddox Boyers scored five with three assists. Garrett Hullderman and Rockett Nicholas each scored two. Senior Carter Brown finished with an assist and a steal, while Ian Crookshanks finished with three rebounds and six assists.
T.D. Bodkins and Adam Bailey led the Colts with 11 apiece.
Around the AreaBASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Fairmont Senior 67, Grafton 48
North Marion 60, Buckhannon-Upshur 41
