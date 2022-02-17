PLEASANT VALLEY — Blazing first half shooting and just enough guts and gumption down the stretch were enough for Notre Dame to withstand a furious East Fairmont second-half rally and nab a pivotal 58-47 sectional road victory Wednesday at East Fairmont High.
The Irish (11-8) cashed in on a scorching 12-of-22 performance from beyond the 3-point line, including 9-of-15 in the first half, to go up by as many as 17 in the third quarter before being forced to hold off a surging East Fairmont (12-7) run in the final minutes to preserve the win and take a stranglehold of the section’s No. 2 seed in the vast-approaching postseason sectional tournament.
“It was a big win for us. That’s back-to-back road wins, which opens a lot of things as it pertains to (sectional) seeding,” said Notre Dame coach Jerrod West, whose Irish next have a huge sectional matchup on Friday against still-projected No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior at home. “As bad as we’ve played this year, everything we want is still in front of us. We put ourselves in a good situation (tonight) where if we take care of business these next two games, the road will come through Notre Dame, which I never thought I would say that with how we’ve play at times this year.”
Behind a remodeled small-ball, perimeter-oriented style centered around star Division-I recruit Jaidyn West, sharpshooter Trey Petitto, and the cagey Dominic Zummo in the wake of an injury to big man Glendon Britton, the Irish spread the Bees’ man-to-man defense out and sliced and diced their way drive-and-kick sequences for open 3s and drop-off passes at the rim. The trio of West, Petitto, and Zummo accounted for 54 of Notre Dame’s 58 points, with reserve point guard Connor Sandreth adding the other four points in what was an effective showing off the bench.
“We’ve changed to a more perimeter type thing (without Britton), and we had close to 60 points from those three guys the other night, too,” West said. “Trey, like he did the other night against Philip Barbour, kind of got us going by hitting shots, which helps us out tremendously because it takes some pressure off of Jaidyn.”
For East Fairmont, talented sophomore forward Jackson Caruso led the way with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Fellow sophomore Blake Hunt added another 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting for the Bees while also putting in work at the other end where he drew the defensive assignment of trying to contain West for practically the game’s entirety. Senior guard Charley Hulderman chipped in another nine points in what was a hard-nosed and gritty all-around performance as he also grabbed nine rebounds and dished five assists.
“I thought that Charley Hulderman played his rear end off, I thought that Blake Hunt played well, and I thought Jackson Caruso played well — those guys were engaged and they were playing hard and I’m proud from that end of it,” East Fairmont coach Tyrone Asterino said. “But we got to have more consistency. The willingness to make plays wasn’t where it needed to be; we’ve talked about that word capable versus willing and there’s a difference, and that’s something that as a coaching staff we shouldn’t have to coach.”
Throughout the game, West, of course, served as Notre Dame’s offensive engine, as the senior star accounted for 20 points on just 10 total shots to go with four assists and three steals. Be it cool stepback 3s off the dribble or controlled, hunched over forays into the paint, West kept Notre Dame’s offense on schedule despite Hunt’s relentlessness tracking him off ball and through screens.
Easing West’s burden was the Irish’s pristine spacing and cadre of shooters that stretched East Fairmont’s man-to-man defense to its breaking point. Add in the sly off-the-ball movement and screening from Notre Dame support players and the 3-point brigade was on. Petitto was absolutely on fire in the first half as he drilled five of his seven 3s on the night to tally 15 of his game-high 21 points. West nailed four 3s himself on the night, and Zummo canned a triple as well en route to 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting. On the other end, meanwhile, Notre Dame limited East Fairmont to just seven made field goals versus seven turnovers in the first half to run up a 36-31 lead at the break.
“We played these guys pretty good at our place from a defensive standpoint,” said West, whose Irish defeated East Fairmont 60-49 on Feb. 10 in Clarksburg, “so we knew if we just came out and played good, fundamentally sound defense and rebounded, we would put ourselves in a good situation.”
East Fairmont refused to go away quietly, however, as the Bees dug deep and stymied the Irish over a 6:44 stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters that saw them shrink Notre Dame’s lead from 17 at 43-26 to just seven at 47-40.
The Bees were inches away from trimming the deficit to as few as 3 early in the fourth when a Hunt 3-pointer went in-and-out. A moment later, West hiked the lead back up to nine with a driving layup. A putback by Caruso moments later again sliced Notre Dame’s lead back to seven, but a 3 by Petitto in the corner less than a minute later to make it a 10-point game eventually ended up sinking the Bees for good.
