FAIRMONT — The saying goes “one step forward, two steps back,” but for the East Fairmont Bees, their Friday night game against the Braxton County Eagles was more like “five steps forward, two steps back.”
The Bees (2-2) battled penalties throughout the game, but still made plenty of splash plays on both sides of the ball to overwhelm the Eagles (1-3) 42-6 on East’s home turf.
East Fairmont’s backfield of Ian Crookshanks and Dom Fantasia powered the Bees on Friday. Fantasia finished with 112 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. Crookshanks ran for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
“We played better, just executed,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “We still weren’t clean tonight, but we executed at times and I thought we were able to get things going, control the line of scrimmage, that was a big start for us. It was nice to put some things together. We didn’t quite finish things last week [vs. Hedgesville], we had the opportunity to come out and make a statement.”
Penalties were a problem for East, especially in the first half — 11 penalties set the Bees back a total of 100 yards Friday, with seven of them amounting to 60 yards coming in the first half.
“We consider those focus points,” Eakle said. “We can’t have those plays, especially pre-snap penalties, false starts and things. Those are things that shoot you in the foot and put us behind the sticks or give teams first downs and we just don’t want to do that.”
The Bees scored the first five times they had the ball, starting with a seven-play drive that was highlighted by a 22-yard run from Fantasia that got East inside the 10, and a six-yard touchdown rush from Crookshanks to cap off the drive.
The 22-yard run was one of four 20-plus yard runs for Fantasia, who has stepped up as a workhorse in his sophomore season.
Running lanes were plentiful Friday, an advantage East credited to their offensive line.
“[Fantasia will] be the first guy to attribute that to those five guys up front,” Eakle said. “Dom’s been a good guy for us, a sophomore, stepped in for Vaughn while he’s been out, and we’re really pleased. Each week he shows a little growth and he’s got to continue to grow.”
“The O-line did great, quarterback did great, overall the team did great,” Fantasia said. “We worked as a family all at once and we got the W, that’s all that matters.”
Fantasia showed flashes as a freshman on the varsity level, but an injury cut his first season short. Thrust into a big role this year after injuries in the backfield, Fantasia has made the most of his time.
“It’s sophomore year, so there’s times it’s going to be tough,” Fantasia said. “Last year my season was cut short because I broke my foot, but you’ve got to adjust to it. Something’s going to happen, you can’t cry and whine about it. You’ve got to keep going on. I’ve had to adjust, and I’m trying to progressively get better every week.”
The Bees led 7-0 after the opening frame, and East got explosive runs from both Fantasia and Crookshanks in the second quarter to set up their next score. Fantasia ripped off a 25-yard run to get inside Braxton’s 10, but after a penalty the Bees were set back. Crookshanks made up for it with a 26-yard run of his own, and got the Bees to the one-yard line. A screen pass to Fantasia finished off the drive.
Crookshanks connected with Alex Culp down the seam for a 14-yard score with 4:35 to play in the second quarter, and after two touchdown passes were called back for penalties on the next drive, the Bees eventually did persevere into the end zone on a three-yard run from Crookshanks to bring East into the locker rooms up 28-0.
The Bees defense blanked the Eagles for the first two-and-a-half quarters of play. East had eight tackles for loss — three from Tyler Parrish — and three interceptions in the game. Kolten Haddox also finished with a sack.
“Our execution was better,” Eakle said of his defense. “We had a couple of brain-farts where we gave up a couple plays where guys were in the wrong gaps, but understanding where we’re supposed to be, that’s half of it.”
Fantasia had over 100 rushing yards by halftime. Nick O’Dell took a turn toting carries in the second half, finishing with 32 rushing yards and an interception on defense.
Alex Culp led East’s receiver corps Friday, finishing with four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Bartholow totaled three catches for 45 yards, Avery Brown had two catches for 26 yards, Fantasia had two catches, one for a touchdown, and Tristan Boone had one reception for three yards.
The second half started with a bang — a 59-yard touchdown reception by Alex Culp. Crookshanks made the short pass after rolling out of the pocket to his right, and getting spun around by a Braxton defender looking for a sack before letting a pass loose that Culp managed to reel in along the sideline, before ducking a tackle of his own and taking it to the house.
“He kind of ad-libbed there, and give Ian credit, he can do those things,” Eakle said. “He extended the play and our kids kept playing.”
“It was supposed to be a read left, but the outside contain just kind of broke, and Alex Culp, four year returning starter for us, was wide open,” Crookshanks said. “Definitely did a few spins before [the throw] though.”
“Other than a couple miscues I thought that Ian did a good job of getting the ball out quick. That was one of our points of emphasis,” Eakle said.
Braxton’s Bryce Leegan scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the day with 8:27 to play in the third quarter, winding his way through the East defense on an inside run to find his way to the end zone from 76 yards out.
Leegan was a focal point of Braxton’s offense with the speedy Tyler Cox injured early. Leegan finished with 129 rushing yards and the score.
As Braxton was forced to abandon the run and pass more often, East’s defensive backs hunted down their fair share of passes. O’Dell, Bartholow, and Culp each snagged an interception. O’Dell returned his 35 yards for a would-be pick six, but the return was negated by a penalty. Culp also took his interception about 35 yards to the house with non flags on the field.
A complete performance moved East Fairmont back to .500, and gave them positive momentum before an away game against Preston County.
“This definitely helped us,” Crookshanks said. “Just to get a nice win, to see what we can do, what we’re capable of doing, get the experience to where it needs to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.