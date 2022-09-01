FAIRMONT — Last Saturday’s Charles Pointe Invitational took its runners through tough conditions — up and down fog-topped hills, and around (or through) mud. And that’s just how the East Fairmont Bees liked it.
“We went in to do our best and we knew it was going to be a little hillier of a course,” East Fairmont’s Josh McPherson said. “I enjoyed it, I like a challenge, all of us do, and we’re pretty excited going forward.”
The Bees boys took first place at the Charles Pointe Invitational at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, while the girls took fourth. It was a high point of a young season for a young East Fairmont team.
The Bees went up against 12 other teams, with seven fielding a big enough team to qualify for the podium.
Nathaniel Stuck placed second overall, while Drew Moore took third, McPherson took seventh, Donovan Childs placed 13th, and Trevor Wotring placed 17th. The first-place runner came from Lewis County, which had an incomplete team. On the girls’ side, Kailee Haymond placed sixth, Sophia Stuck placed 16th, and Adriana Bond placed 17th.
“It was a very difficult course,” East Fairmont head coach Ken Hibbs said. “Some muddy areas from the rain, it was pretty hilly. It was a challenging course, so we didn’t set any personal best times. But we had some pretty good performances.
“Sometimes when you schedule you don’t know who’s going to be there when you arrive, and when I saw what schools were there I figured we’d do pretty well.”
Both teams showed improvement at the meet than in previous outings, with the boys team rising from a third-place finish at August 20th’s Autumn Classic, and the girls doing likewise from a seventh-place finish at the event.
Haymond, a freshman for the Bees girls, did well in that meet, finishing 16th, and finishing 12th at an eight-team meet at University on August 23. With her sixth-place finish at Charles Pointe, she has consistently risen higher as the season has progressed.
“We’ve been working really well together as a team,” East’s Adriana Bond said of her teammates. “I feel like states this year could go really good for us with us having really young, strong girls and next year’s definitely going to be a good year with us only losing our one senior. This year we’ve definitely been working hard and putting in all the effort that we can. I feel like it’s going to be a good season.”
East’s boys have also found their usual suspects atop their group, with Moore, Stuck, and McPherson placing highly at the Autumn Classic — Moore ninth, Stuck 12th, and McPherson 13th — and at University, where Stuck finished 16th, and Moore finished 18th.
The Bees do indeed only have one senior apiece for each of their teams — McPherson for the boys, and Natalie Kerekes for the girls.
Fielding a younger group has made East’s coaches take a bit of a different approach to getting their runners in ship-shape, but with the improvement visible across the team’s finishes so far, the Bees still have state expectations.
“They’re still a little immature, a little goofy,” Hibbs said. “It’ll be important to get them focused on what it is they need to do.”
“It’s really hard to say,” Hibbs said about the team’s ceiling. “I’d like to say the boys could be top three or four regionally. Girls, it’s kind of crazy right now. We don’t have too many of them, but some of the other ones are picking it up and getting better.”
Hibbs added that an important runner for his girls team recently suffered an injury during a soccer practice.
Even without the kind of senior leadership that the Bees have enjoyed before, the teams are still cultivating a good team atmosphere.
“Our one senior, she’s really good at leading us all, but our team is almost like a family,” Bond said. “We’re all really good friends, there’s no bossing each other around, we’re all really close and there’s no drama on this team.”
East will look to keep upping the ante in their next meet, a trip to Buckhannon for the Buckhannon-Upshur Invitational on Sept. 3.
