FAIRMONT — After getting off to a 3-0 start by an average margin of 32 points, the East Fairmont Bees faced a bit more of a challenge against the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday.
The Bees got off to an early 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t shake the Bearcats, as the game stayed within single digits throughout. A 17-point fourth quarter was enough to buck that trend though, and East persevered through the final frame to stay undefeated and down Grafton (2-2) 55-44.
“Challenge-wise, it was more on us,” head coach James Beckman said. “We left a lot of shots out there tonight. Left a lot of points out there, whether they were put backs, layups, free throws. They shot exceptionally well from the foul line, I want to say they were 11-12 in the first half, they kept themselves in the game in the first half just with their free throw shooting.”
“But our kids played hard, they created havoc. They’re still learning, they’re young. A win’s a win no matter how you look at it, and at the end of the day we got the W.”
East benefited from a pair of buzzer-beaters at the end of the second and third quarters. Morgan Cochran converted a put back at the end of the first half, and then assisted on a Tarayn Myers layup at the end of quarter three. Cochran finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
As for scoring before the timer hit zero, East’s Kenly Rogers led the Bees with 20 after putting up 30 in her previous outing. The sophomore showed she already has the skills of an upperclassman, scoring in a variety of ways all around the court. Rogers also garnered three steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Kenly was also one of a few Bees who got into foul trouble during the game, something Beckman focused on after the win.
“They’re going to have to learn how to continue to play, how to play angles instead of running at the ball at times,” he said. “They’ll have to learn how to play through foul trouble. And they’re going to get better as they continue to get older and they continue to get more reps in practice and throughout games.”
“Let’s talk about the bench, how they stepped up when we had girls in foul trouble. There were multiple girls that stepped up and made an impact when we were in foul trouble.”
The Bees dispatched the Bearcats despite lagging behind in a stat that usually skews in favor of the winner — free throws. East didn’t attempt a freebie in the first half, and finished 2-9 from the line, as opposed to Grafton, who went 17-29.
“We talked about that at half time,” Beckman said. “We were playing in a hurry-on offense. Our shot selection was poor at times, we were shooting off of one pass, we didn’t work very good offense in my opinion. We needed to slow down. It’s like we were playing at the same speed we were on defense and in transition. You can’t do that on offense.
Grafton’s top scorer Tuesday was Hadley Horne, with 16.
For The Bees, Halie Lambert finished with eight, McKenzie Moyer finished with five, Jalyn Jenkins finished with five, and Myers and Kyleigh Fridley each had two.
East Fairmont can look ahead to a road affair Thursday night with county rival North Marion, while Grafton will take a break until their next game on Dec. 27 against Ritchie County.
“We’re going to have to shoot the ball Thursday a heck of a lot better than we did tonight if we want to stay in the game,” Beckman said. “We know when you go to Rachel it’s going to be a dog fight up there, and we’re going to come ready to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.