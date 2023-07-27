FAIRMONT – A staple of the Fairmont and East Fairmont communities, East-West Stadium is continually updated and improved to fit the needs of athletics and events that happen every year at the stadium.
According to Andy Price, one of the Marion County Schools maintenance supervisors working on the stadium, the facility now has new ticket booths and revamped restrooms and is in the process of repairing the concrete bleachers and setting up nets on the back end of the stadium.
“We’re taking advantage of the warm weather for the concrete and the bleachers,” Price said. “The bathrooms and the ticket booth were done prior to the summer calm.”
Built in 1938, East-West Stadium hosts high school athletics for both Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont high schools and other events like graduations, Special Olympics, and community events, according to LD Skarzinski, administrative assistant on the Marion County Board of Education.
Skarzinski said the stadium committee represents Fairmont and East Fairmont and keeps in mind the desires of everyone who holds a stake in the projects at the stadium.
“We’ve done a lot with listening to what our folks need,” Skarzinski said. “Talking and having very good conversation with our coaches, our athletic directors, our administration, our fans. It’s a community spot for all of Fairmont, and we’re trying to keep it as nice and updated as much as we can.”
Much of the work at the stadium is retrofitted because of the age of the stadium itself, making it a challenge for the maintenance crews fixing things up, but according to Skarzinski, the maintenance crews are up to the challenge.
The process of updating the stadium started with the ticket booths. According to Skarzinski, the booths now have updated electricity for lighting and heating to make it more comfortable on game days.
Once crews finished the booths, they moved to the restrooms. Skarzinski said the restrooms were basically refurbished from scratch.
“We renovated restrooms by placing new fixtures, new paint, new ceilings,” Skarzinski said. “For some of those restrooms, we had to do some plumbing work in there.”
The focus at the stadium now turns to the bleachers. According to Price, maintenance is patching up the concrete in the stands.
“We’re currently fixing some of the bad spots in the bleacher area where the concrete just needs to be revamped a little bit.” Price said. “And we’re going to install some new bleacher seats.”
Price said he’d like for the bleachers to be finished before the football season starts in the fall, along with the soccer benches provided by the Fairmont Senior Soccer Boosters once they arrive.
Lastly, a net will be put up on the backside of the stadium to protect the neighboring houses and buildings from stray lacrosse balls.
“We’re going to put up a fence netting for lacrosse so the balls don’t escape the stadium,” Price said.
While these specific projects will be completed by the end of the summer, that doesn’t mean there won’t be future improvements to East-West Stadium in the near future.
“We look for proactive measures on how to keep things in running order,” Skarzinski said. “So we’re always maintaining every facility in Marion County Schools because that’s something that we do to keep costs down, and we look at it as a possible positive ratio.”
All of the labor needed to make these repairs has been provided by the maintenance department of Marion County Schools, according to Donna Costello, president of the Marion County Board of Education. Costello expressed her appreciation for the job the maintenance workers have done at the stadium.
“I think it’s important for people to know that our maintenance department works very hard to make sure that we have kept safe environments for our students and our citizens of Marion County,” Costello said. “I don’t think they get the credit they sometimes deserve.”
