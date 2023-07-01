FAIRMONT — It might have taken some extra time, and some happy coincidences, but East Fairmont’s Maddie Lott has found her home for the next step in her athletic career with WVU Tech.
Lott signed with the Beckley-based divisional college on Friday putting pen to paper on her national letter of intent from the confines of the Bees’ locker room at East-West Stadium.
“It’s a good fit,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “They’re an NAIA program who’re really trying to turn their program around from what their coach told me. It’s not that far away, just two and a half hours to Beckley. It’s a great fit for Maddie.”
The summer signing comes at an unusual time, much later than most, but for Lott and the Golden Bears, the timing was perfect.
“Maddie had some interest,” Wright said. “For whatever reason, whatever circumstance, she just wasn’t that interested for the time. Everything works out for its own reason. She didn’t have any interest in a lot of other schools, maybe it wasn’t the right fit at the right time, but this came about at the right time. It’s the perfect school for her.”
Lott, an all-state striker who helped lead the Bees to some of their most successful seasons, including their first-ever sectional title in 2021, suffered an injury at the tail end of her senior year, and was hardly dead-set on playing in college in the first place.
“I completely gave up,” Lott said. “I’m actually currently enrolled in Pierpont classes. I was ready for that, and then they called, and now I’m going there.”
WVU Tech caught wind of Lott and her situation after Golden Bears assistant coach Lenny Keaveny ran into Michael Cinalli earlier in the summer, and expressed to him that his team was still looking for a few possible ‘23 graduates in their recruiting class.
“Coach Lenny actually found out about me from Mike Cinalli,” Lott said. “He got my mom’s number, contacted her, definitely wanted to meet me, and eventually I agreed. We went to [Dairy Creme Corner], talked about the opportunity and he 100% convinced me to play for them after sitting there for just one hour. I know it’s a little late in June, but they got interested now, so that was my time.”
For WVU Tech, leaving no stone unturned has unearthed them an all-state competitor for a Golden Bears team looking to build itself up.
“We typically try to keep a good balance of West Virginia kids as well as some internationals and out-of-state kids,” WVU Tech head coach Kate Carr said. “A lot of times, come this time of year, we’re trying to see if there’s anyone left in the system who’s still looking for a place to play. Nine times out of 10 we’ll end up with one or two late in the process where they just haven’t had the opportunities to get out there and visit schools that they were really interested in.
“That’s how we came across Maddie’s name as one of the best players in the state who wasn’t playing anywhere, but should be playing — at least that was the opinion of a lot of people we talked to. We ended up making connections, Maddie was interested in at least giving us a look, and I think it’s a really good fit for her.”
Though they might not have had Lott on their radar for long, after learning about the Bee standout, the Golden Bears made a strong push for Lott, and one that struck the right chord.
“Definitely how interested they are in me,” Lott said of what initially appealed to her about the school. “I have never had a coach — except for Eric [Wright] — but a college coach ever keep calling my mom, really want to talk to me all the time, they were really interested in me and I loved that... Also, they’re blue and gold and I’m used to that so I love that too.”
Lott leaves behind a winning legacy at East Fairmont, the memories of which Lott will always carry with her.
“For one, I learned to play striker there, because I came up to high school as a winger,” Lott said. “But I’m mostly going to miss playing with all my teammates, playing for Eric, playing on this field.”
“Maddie is a hard-worker,” Wright said. “I’ve said for the last four years, she’s a player that you don’t out-work on the field at a game. She’s relentless, she never gives up on a ball and any coach at any level would be happy to have that.”
