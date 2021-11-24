FAIRMONT — Two weeks after the soccer season has ended, East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright is still staying busy.
Wright coached the North All-Stars in Sunday’s North-South All-Star game at East-West Stadium, where some of the state’s top seniors, including East’s Makayla Comas, competed against one another. And Wright is also already working towards his team’s next season.
“It’s hard to take too much time off,” Wright said. “I’ve already been working on our schedule for next year, I’ve been working on practice ideas and different things for that. But it’s not going to be an everyday thing. I can’t step away from it completely, but right now I’m certainly not spending the amount of time per week that I had been.”
All of Wright’s hard work paid off recently as he named 2021 All-State Coach of the Year, and formally recognized at a board of education meeting last week. Wright’s Bees won a sectional championship for the second time in school history, and compiled an 18-4-1 record by season’s end.
“Obviously, like any coach, I would’ve traded this award for the team to move on to the state tournament,” Wright said. “But, yes, it was nice to get the award.”
“All these awards, they’re done through the coaches association. In double/single-A we have something like 56 teams for girls soccer, and that’s who votes on it, the coaches. To get into this you’ve got to first be recognized as the regional coach of the year, which I had won in the past. But this is the first time that the other coaches from around the state recognized me as the state coach of the year.”
Wright was selected as the coach of the year for his efforts with the East Fairmont girls soccer team, but he also coaches East’s boys team. Pulling double duty was made much easier thanks to his fellow coaches helping him throughout both team’s seasons.
“I said all along — I have two really good staffs,” Wright said. “I have different staffs for each team. I had three assistant coaches for each team so it really wasn’t that bad. Both staffs worked really well with each other. It’s kind of cliche — ‘You can’t do it without your assistants —’ but honestly, in my case, that’s more true than ever. Because they worked well with each other, we cross-trained at times, the boys coaches worked with the girls, the girls coaches helped with the boys, and all of it together made it a little more special.”
East’s assistants include Breana Wright, Kathryn Sharpe and Stephanie Musgrove for the girls, and Steve Cerullo, Michael Gaskill and Trevor Link for the boys.
Wright and his staff will have a largely intact team next year. The Bees graduated four seniors — Chloelle Fitz, Kendra Sleeth, Makayla Comas and Abby Black, and can look for a year of progression from several returning contributors.
“We only graduate one senior from the defense,” Wright said. “We return three girls that were starting at the end of the season. Essentially, I had five starting defenders last year. I had five players that started the majority of the game. I return four of them. Kendra Sleeth is the only starter that we don’t return.”
“Carlie Ice was a first team all-state defender, and she’s a sophomore who’s coming back. Ansley Atha, my other center defender, also a sophomore. Last season, just in her first season of varsity soccer, and she earned that starting job and she’s on her way to getting some awards herself. We’ve got Kinley Opas, finished the season as a starting outside back, and Allie Church, she started over half the games last season as well. Plus I return my starting goalkeeper [Zoe Boyles]. And that’s off a team that only gave up 21 goals in 23 games. So I really like my defense last year.”
On the other side of the ball, Wright touts two highly decorated players he sees as having still more room to grow within the program.
“Kierstyn [Maxey] was region-I player of the year, she was also the double-A state midfielder of the year,” Wright said. “That’s as a sophomore. I expect a lot out of her over the next two years. I’d told her all along that this award was coming, and I believe that she’s got a player of the year award in her future. She definitely has the talent and the skill and the knowledge for that.”
“Maddie Lott was a second team all-state member this year, and I’ll tell you what, I told her all along this season that I thought she was first team all-state. She is ultimately capable of achieving that next year.”
The Bees will roll out a squad that is more experienced after a postseason run, and more hungry now with bigger goals on their minds.
“I’m big on the process, and progression,” Wright said. “The next step now is to win that regional and to make it to the state tournament. I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt there has never been an East side girls team to make it to the state tournament. That’s our goal. We want to be the first team.”
It’s a goal that may come to pass. But at the beginning of Wright’s tenure, East’s achievements were far off, and the Bees had to take things one step at a time to build a program and a culture that is building on itself organically.
“It took us a few years,” Wright said. “The first couple years we only won a few games. But we tried to instill it then, and we tried to build on it every year and push it a little further every year and this has just been a culmination of everything we put together from eight years ago up until this past season, the culture we’ve tried to build.”
“And it’s not just about soccer — these are high school kids. You’ve got to build the culture around them, and this being their team. I’m just the lucky guy that gets to coach them. If you build the team around the players, that’s going to make a difference. They’re going to be the ones that want to carry their culture on, and when the next group of freshmen come in, the players have bought into the process, and they’re going to want to pass it along to the next group. I don’t have to be the one doing that; the players are going to do it.”
