FAIRMONT — It’s the ‘Dog Days’ of summer, where the days are long, and with the amount of moving and shaking from many young ballplayers, coaches and parents in Fairmont these past weeks, they needed every second of it.
Since the formation of Fairmont Little League All-Star teams last month, aspiring athletes ages 8-12 have had busy schedules, with some teams concluding their tournament romps and some with still more thrills ahead.
The All-Star collections of talent, divided into 10U, 11U, 12U, and Special 8U and 9U teams, jumped into district tournaments starting in June — 10U on June 16, 11U on June 17, and 12U on June 23 — and the results have been encouraging to say the least for the next generation of stars on the diamond.
Fairmont is in District 5, with the playing field including the city, Bridgeport, Taylor County, the Fringe League and Shinnston. Each of those factions made up their All-Star teams out of their a-ball and b-ball divisions, and after duking it out, the winner and runner-up of the tournaments advance to the West Virginia State Tournament.
Fairmont’s 12U All-Star team placed runner-up in District 5, besting Taylor/Salem and Shinnston twice while dropping a game to Bridgeport in tournament play. They will take on their first challenge in the state tournament on July 14 in Bridgeport. Brackets have not yet been released.
For the elder statesmen of Fairmont Little League, this chance is one that manager JB Beafore wants his players to capitalize on.
“That’s a lot of what they talk about, especially for the 12 year-olds, because this will be their last chance to play ball in little league,” Beafore said about his team. “We have 12 kids on the team, and 10 of them are 12 year-olds. For 10 of them, this will be their last go at Little League.”
“Every game can be their last, so they have to go out and give 100 percent. We have to make sure that they’re on the top of their game.”
Winning three of their first four games, it seems like the message has gotten across.
“It’s just a combination of four different teams who played throughout the season, and I’ve got kids from all four teams,” Beafore said. “They all give 100%, they all want to be out there, and they can all pretty much play every position so that gives us the diversity to put different kids in different places to best suit us to win ballgames.”
One strength of the team has been their pitching. In the 12U teams’ wins, they have allowed one run in two games, and two runs in one game. Arms like Jackson Pethtel and Beckett Beafore have been at the forefront of their team’s prodigious pitching.
“They’re pretty good,” Beafore said. “Whenever those kids are on, they’re really on, and they’re hard to hit.”
Another team still pushing ahead is the Fairmont 10U All-Star team, fresh off an authoritative 18-1 win over Summersville in their first State Tournament matchup. The 10U team dropped their first game to Bridgeport, but has since won four straight, dispatching Fringe, Taylor County, Shinnston and now Summersville.
“This team has been together since c-ball, a lot of them,” manager LJ O’Dell said. “They played together, they’ve all played on different teams in our area there, but we all started at Mary Lou (Retton Park). Our kids know each other very well, they go to school together so they’re all familiar.”
O’Dell’s team found their success through dedication and team play, a formula representative of many of Fairmont’s All-Star teams who wound themselves through tournament play the last few weeks.
“Dedication,” O’Dell said of the reason behind his team’s success. “Kids put their hearts into it. They didn’t see a loss, they see opportunity. They just drove themselves, every moment they possibly could, to reach their full potential. When they got down, they thought of it as ‘let’s fight, let’s get back up, let’s go at it again.’”
Throughout their run to state tournament play, many a player has had their turn to shine.
“It’s multiple kids, it’s not just one,” O’Dell said. “We have Mason Sole, he’s coming out strong, he’s making sure he’s doing his part, getting some good hits. [Ryder] Corley really drives balls, he put us in a good spot against Grafton. We had a last push for Shinnston, it was my son who basically ran to second base, jumped in the air, caught the ball, got the last out and got us in a winning position.
“Like I said, you can’t place this on one kid because it’s been a team effort. It’s been amazing, I’m just happy to be a part of it, and my coaching staff is amazing.”
O’Dell and his group do not know yet who they play tomorrow, but they intend to be prepared.
“Our challenge is ahead, we don’t want our team to worry. Go out there with a clear mind, we climb as a team. Stay focused, most kids go out there and look at a kid who’s bigger, faster than they are, and we don’t let them see that. We want our kids in a different mindset, we keep them focused.”
“We play as a team, we eat as a team, we pray as a team, everything is about that.”
That’s where the story would end for many Little League Organizations, but for Fairmont and the other teams in their district, they have created ways to give younger ballplayers some more run as well.
“Little League International only does All-Stars for the 12’s, 11’s, and 10’s,” Fairmont Little League President Brandi Hankins said. “A few years ago in our district, a lot of our presidents wanted to give the option for more games to our nine year-olds and our eight year-olds. So we created what we call Special Teams.
“It’s not really through Little League International, it’s just something our district does to give those kids more opportunities, more games, and they put on tournaments for those ages,” Hankins said.
The extra work put into making an environment for those teams has paid off in lasting memories. The Fairmont 8U All-Star team went undefeated in their tournament run and won the District Championship this year, a great end for the youngsters’ burgeoning baseball careers.
It seems the good times have been contagious for Fairmont Little League, who says they are enjoying resurgent enrollment into their league.
“We are doing amazing right now,” Hankins said. “Our numbers have went up. We had 364 kids involved in Fairmont Little League this year between T-ball all the way up to a-ball. We had a great amount of kids that signed up for little league which we were very excited about.
“When COVID happened our numbers dropped, as everyone’s did, we had to miss a whole year of baseball, so we’re trying to build up our numbers and we were able to get that very high this year, the highest it’s been since I have been on the board.”
Fairmont 8U Special Teams
Brody Barnhart
Mason Burton
Reid Ely
Isaiah Hicks
Levi Lake
Lucca Mezzanotte
Jaden Price
Cooper Seremetis
Luke Simsa
Braxton Smith
Easton Washenitz
Marcus Washenitz
Fairmont 9U Special Teams
Tristan Barber
Dion Claybrook
Leland Daniels
Trey Garcia
Mackenzie Jernigan
Carter Long
Oshen Oliveira
Ryker Sampson
Caden Tacy
Ethan Tennant
Hunter Valentine
Fairmont 10U All-Stars
Blake America
Ashton Bryan
Benjamin Buonaiuto
Ryder Corley
Andrew Ford
Maverick Hyde
Nolan Jackson
Kyle Koenig
Camden Carpenter
Beau Nuzum
Mason Sole
Gunner Williams
Fairmont 11U All-Stars
Foxx Adair
Asher Ely
Graham Ely
Brayden Evans
Rhett Nuzum
Trey Pethtel
Paden Price
Colin Roberts
Bryce Ross
Brody Sokol
Brodi Woodman
Fairmont 12U All-Stars
Beckett Beafore
Preston Beighley
Luke Bombard
Mason Curry
Jordan King
Noah Myers
Jackson Pethtel
Nicky Pleyo
Waylon Reid
Knox Woodman
Cade Wyckoff
