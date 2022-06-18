FAIRMONT — When four of Erik Stevens’ students at the Fairmont School of Martial Arts earned spots in the WKC National Karate Tournament, it seemed like the highest peak on what had been a crazy ride since the dojo had resumed competition on June 23 in Martinsburg.
“Absolutely, they were nervous,” Stevens, owner and instructor of FSMA, said. “It’s one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country, and there’s a lot of nerves there because you’re going up against the best of the best in the United States. There were people there from California, Wisconsin, New York, everywhere across the country, representing their state and their dojo at this tournament.”
The ride has gotten even crazier now, however. Three of Fairmont’s own martial artists finished within the top four of their divisions, and qualified to be part of Team USA, which will compete on the world stage in the WKC World Tournament.
The WKC World Tournament selects a different host country each year, this year set to take place in October in Dublin, Ireland. Loralai Grant, Isabella Phillips and Adam Williamson of the Fairmont School of Martial Arts are set to represent their country at the world tournament, against the top martial artists from 26 other countries.
Grant, Phillips and Williamson are the lone representatives on Team USA from the Mountain State.
“[They’re] ecstatic, but also nervous,” Stevens said. “Because there’s a lot of pressure in being on Team USA, representing an entire nation now. And they’re the only ones from West Virginia on the team, so not only are they going to represent our country, they’re the only representation of our state as well, and that’s a lot of expectations, but it’s a huge honor to do this.”
Stevens’ students have set their sights high, training since December for the chance to do just what they achieved in the national tournament, and for the chance to do the same in the world tournament.
“I can’t ask for more out of my students than what they’re putting in because they want to do their best and they want to compete against the best,” Stevens said. “And they wanted to represent their country going into nationals, that’s a huge honor.
“Since December these kids have been putting in the work to get to this point, and they finally made it.”
At the WKC National Tournament in Detroit, Grant finished in first place in weapons competition, second in point sparring, and second in continuous sparring in her 14-year old division.
After recently moving to Georgia with her parents, Grant decided to fly up to Detroit to represent her school, and to compete at nationals. Grant had previously qualified for the world tournament two years ago, but as Stevens said, “COVID happened, and it kind of ruined everything.”
Now she has a chance to return to international competition.
Adam Williamson placed third in weapons competition and fourth in kata. He faced stiff competition in his division, as the 18-year old faced off against a two-time world champion in Detroit.
“Adam is an exceptional young kid and an amazing athlete,” Stevens said. “He puts the work in at the dojo, he never misses class. He works a full-time job, so between working and coming to class and working his tail off this summer to get ready, it’s just phenomenal.
“For him to place third place at nationals, it says a lot.”
Isabella Phillips placed second in kata, and is the youngest of the three qualifiers at 13 years old.
“Bella is just phenomenal,” Stevens said. “She teaches my young class, my five to nine-year olds, she’s an assistant instructor, and then after that she stays for her class, works out with us. She’s been with us since she was six, her and her twin sister, and they have amazing work ethic.
“She always strives for perfection — I have to bring her down sometimes, because sometimes she feels like she’s not doing enough, and I’m like ‘you’re doing absolutely everything you need to do.’ She wants to be the best, and at 13 years old, that’s saying a lot.”
With the lone representatives for West Virginia on Team USA coming from Fairmont, Stevens hopes the accomplishment shines a bit more light on the local martial arts scene — and hopes his students can represent the talent the entire state has to offer.
“Martial arts gets put on a backburner in this state,” Stevens said. “With football and baseball and all those other sports, so people might not realize there are some amazing martial artists in this state, and we’re just doing our part to show that West Virginia has martial artists that are very talented, that are competing at the highest level.”
Stevens said he believes there are upwards of 30 martial artists on Team USA.
For all the hard work his students have been putting in, Stevens said the support of his young martial artists’ parents have been a huge help.
“Their parents are beyond excited to go [to Ireland],” Stevens said. “We have so much support from our parents. It’s a huge opportunity for all of them, and their parents are beyond excited to go.”
Stevens also hopes to get support from the community at large. He has started a GoFundMe page to try and raise money for the cost of international travel. He is hoping to raise $5,000 for his team’s trip across the pond.
Though the fundraising page was created only on Thursday evening, it has already received $200 in donations.
“It’s so crazy, I know we’re a small state and a small community, but people have done so much for us already,” Stevens said. “I’m so blessed to be in a town like Fairmont, where people are willing to help. Fairmont really is the Friendly City — they’re amazing.”
FSMA’s GoFundMe is accessible through their Facebook page, Fairmont School of Martial Arts, or by searching “Help send Team FSMA to Worlds” on gofundme.com.
