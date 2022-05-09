FAIRMONT — In the middle of the fifth inning, it looked like things were going to be touch-and-go for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
After taking off to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings, East Fairmont had chipped away with two unanswered runs in the third and two more in the top of the fifth to pull within one score, 5-4.
The Bears needed a spark to reignite their offense, and what they got was a couple lucky breaks, and a couple swings of the bat to capitalize on them.
"We had that really good first inning and then we just kind of went flat," Fairmont Senior head coach John Murphy said. "It was disappointing, it looked like the train was pulling out, and we started moving some runners, playing the small game and things picked up, and we got a great outing from the freshman pitcher there."
Fairmont Senior plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 10-4, and a pair of hits from Macy Riggs and Michaela Egidi brought in two more in the bottom of the sixth to satisfy the eight-run mercy rule at that point in the game and give the Polar Bears the win.
The Polar Bears' five-run fifth inning came in no small part due to five East Fairmont errors in the frame. Egidi and Mikayla Shepherd each had hits in the fifth as well, each driving in a run.
Egidi picked up the win for the Polar Bears, pitching five innings, and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five. Elizabeth Murphy came in to start the sixth inning and allowed no runs on two hits.
For East, Marissa Delbrook was tagged with the loss, pitching the entirety of the game for the Bees.
The Polar Bears totaled 11 hits to East's seven.
For the Bees, Carly Ledsome led the way, going 3-4 with two runs scored. Fellow senior Blair Nuzum went 2-4 with a run, while Isabella Talerico went 2-2 with a walk and two RBI's.
Fairmont Senior's Mikayla Shepherd finished the game 3-4 with two runs and two RBI's. Liz Murphy finished 2-4 with two doubles, and Egidi went 3-4 at the plate with three RBI's and a run scored.
Aggressiveness was the word of the day for Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears stretched for the extra base at every opportunity, stretching singles into doubles and forcing plays at the plate.
"We wanted to make sure that if we lost, it was because they beat us," Murphy said. "So we were going to put them in a situation where they had to do all the right things, and that included pressured throws and pressured catches and making the right tag."
With their season on the line against their biggest rival, Murphy saw no reason to play things safe.
"There was a couple times where balls were bobbled, and especially where you know that there's no tomorrow for you if you lose," he said. "It puts a lot more pressure on you. I saw butterflies in girls in the on-deck circle who normally don't have butterflies.
"It's good to be on the winning end of it. We were eliminated by East last year, and from the time we started in February, from the first couple stretches and warmups, they talked about that, how it felt, and I'm just tickled to death for them to have the opportunity to get a couple more games in."
Monday's game started with a Carley Ledsome base hit to center field, but the next three Bee at-bats all led to outs, and the Polar Bears went to work at the plate in the bottom of the inning.
Mikayla Hose likewise singled to center to start Fairmont Senior's day on offense, but the parallels ended there. Shepherd doubled to right field — on one of those aggressive stretch-plays — and plated Hose to crack open the scoring. Murphy legged out a double to center that pushed Shepherd to third. After Audrey Tobesman walked, the bases were loaded, still with no outs.
A fielder's choice ground ball from Jessica Jenkins got Murphy out at third but allowed Shepherd to score. An error in the outfield on a shallow fly ball got Tobesman across the plate, and a single to right by Egidi brought in yet another run to build a 4-0 lead for the Polar Bears by the end of the first.
A sacrifice ground ball from Jenkins got another run on the board in the second for Fairmont Senior, and with East yet to find their footing on the scoreboard, the Polar Bears took a 5-0 lead.
After a base hit from Isabella Vincent, East benefited from a Fairmont Senior error in the top of the third to get their first two batters on-base.
East coaxed out two runs from the inning little by little. Both runners advanced to second and third as the next batter got out, and a ground ball from Victoria Snyder scored Vincent. With two outs, another ground ball from Faith Gaines could have ended the inning, but an error on the catch at first kept things going, and allowed Ledsome to cross the plate as well. A popup got the two teams to the middle of the third.
Ledsome and Blair Nuzum each whacked singles up the middle to start the top of the fourth, and Talerico finished the sequence off with a bases-clearing single to centerfield that brought East within one run in the top of the fifth.
The bottom of the fifth was a reversal of fortunes for East, with five errors by the Bees scattered amongs two hits by the Polar Bears in an inning that allowed Tobesman, Jenkins, Libby McDougal, Egidi, and Shyanne Rowe to score. In total, six of Fairmont Senior's runs were unearned on Monday, including all five in the fifth inning.
Riggs played the hero in the bottom of the sixth, first delivering a double to deep left field that scored Jenkins, and then coming around to end the game one batter later on a hit by Egidi. After an eventful season, the Polar Bears are wading into territory that they haven't reached in over a decade.
"It's been an arduous season," Murphy said. "Wondering where you're going to be, maybe we can practice in the batting cage if baseball's not here... it's been hard. We've tried to keep the girls focused on playing softball.
"This is as far as a Fairmont Senior softball team has went in over 12 years. We're just ecstatic to forge new roads and try to put the intangibles to the side and just concentrate on coaching softball."
Fairmont Senior next makes the long trip up to face Weir.
"We went there [Weir] last week, didn't do so well," Murphy said. "Came out flat, kind of like how we were in the second and third innings tonight, but kept that all game. I'm sure they'll be ready to finish us off."
"If we play our game right, we can pull that off. We have to do everything right."
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Mikayla Hose: 1-4 R
Mikayla Shepherd: 3-4 22B, 2R, 2RBI
Liz Murphy: 2-4 22B
Audrey Tobesman: 0-3 BB, 2R
Jessica Jenkins: 1-4 3R, 2RBI
Libby McDougal: 0-4 R
Macy Riggs: 1-4 2B, R, RBI
Michaela Egidi: 3-4 R, 3RBI
Shyanne Rowe: 0-2 BB, R
Michaela Egidi: 5IP, 4R, 3ER, 7H, 5K, 1BB
Liz Murphy: 1IP, 0R, 2H, 0K, 0BB
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Carly Ledsome: 3-4 2R
Blair Nuzum: 2-4 R
Victoria Snyder: 0-4 RBI
Faith Gaines: 1-3
Marissa Delbrook: 0-3
Isabella Talerico: 2-2 BB, 2RBI
Lindsey Abel: 0-2
Adriana Bond: 0-1
Kameryn Smock: 1-3
Isabella Vincent: 1-3 R
Marissa Delbrook: 5.2IP, 12R, 6ER, 11H, 4K, 2BB
