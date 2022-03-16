CHARLESTON — Few teams in this year’s Class-AAA boys’ basketball state tournament will be able to match the size of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
Sporting two players at least 6-foot-6-inches, the Polar Bears have leveraged their height advantage throughout the season, on the glass and in the paint on both sides of the court.
Playing in a 9:30 a.m. quarterfinal, the No. 3-ranked Polar Bears faced the No. 6-ranked Herbert Hoover Huskies, and looked well-rested — especially inside, where their twin tower tandem of DeSean Goode and Eric Smith once again were a big difference in Fairmont Senior’s success.
The Polar Bears walked away with a 56-47 victory, as Goode totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith put up 10 points and 12 rebounds. The pair had six offensive boards between them, and Fairmont Senior finished with 30 points in the paint, and 11 at the line.
“I thought my guys were extremely ready for this game,” Herbert Hoover head coach Josh Stricker said. “The only issue I had was their bigs. It showed, they didn’t hit that many shots but they got it down low and they did their damage down low.”
“Before the game we talked about it, we said that everybody has to box out,” Goode said. “I feel like our team boxed them out pretty well.”
“One of our main goals was making sure they didn’t get a second chance point,” Smith added. “That’s just free possessions.”
After leading 13-11 after one quarter of play, the Polar Bears made their push in the second quarter. Goode started the second by muscling in a basket through a foul, and then Smith followed that with an offensive rebound and putback the next possession.
Defensively, Fairmont Senior affected the Huskies’ shots inside, and secured their misses to finish the play. On the perimeter, Zycheus Dobbs was a key cog in the Polar Bears’ effort of crowding the Huskies’ guard trio of Eli Robertson and the Hatfield brothers, Devin and Dane.
“They just got up in us,” Eli Robertson said. “They denied everything, it was hard to get into offenses when they’re up and denying. We had to improvise and go five out and try to take the ball to the basket.”
“We felt our guys did a great job,” Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “We talked about a pattern of plays they want to run — if they want to go A, B, C, D, E, F, G, we want to take away a letter. If they run A, B, we want to take away C. For the most part I think we did a good job of that.”
Hoover began the second 0-5 with a turnover, while the Polar Bears started out 3-4 from the field.
Smith and Pharoah Fields helped the Polar Bears’ offense capitalize on their work on the defensive end. Smith scored seven of his 10 points in the second on 3-3 shooting in the frame. Fields put down a pair of 3-pointers, filling up the basket quickly after coming off the bench.
“That second quarter run, they brought Fields off the bench, he hit a couple 3’s, that really hurt us,” Stricker said.
Leading 31-21 at halftime, the priority for the Bears was locking down Dane Hatfield, who had scored 15 of the Huskies’ 21 points in the half. The younger Hatfield was held to five points in the second half to end with 20.
“We face guarded [Dane],” Retton said. “We told our guys look, we don’t care where the ball is. That’s a big part of our defense sometimes. Our guys would go back to that, they want to know where the ball is.
“The adjustments that players make, as coaches we feel it’s my job to point that out. But the guys get credit for doing it. It wasn’t coaching, it was playing that did it. They did a really good job with a couple little adjustments that were made at halftime.”
In the third quarter, neither team put a run together to either extend the lead or cut it down. Each squad made four field goals and the lead stayed at 10, 41-31, heading into the fourth.
Herbert Hoover came out of the huddle with desperation to start the fourth. The Huskies recorded two steals and two lay-ins to begin the final frame, and after the latter basket by Dane Hatfield, Fairmont Senior called timeout.
“We’ve been in the fourth quarter and had many situations like that all year, and particularly the last three games to get us here,” Retton said. “We just simply reminded our guys — we’ve been here, that doesn’t equate that we’re going to have success, but simply that we’ve been here. You guys have maintained your composure, let’s do what we need to do on offense, which was move the ball, protect the basketball.”
The Polar Bears did indeed weather the storm. Fairmont Senior’s lead was trimmed to four after a tough fall away jumper from Devin Hatfield that barely eclipsed the outstretched arm of DeSean Goode, and with 5:45 still to play, Hoover trailed 43-39.
But, once again, the Polar Bears’ defense stemmed the tide.
Hoover started the quarter 4-4, but was held without a field goal for the next three minutes. Eric Smith started the trend with a rejection in-close before making a lay-up on the other end. Then, Dobbs managed a steal on the next inbounds, and got fouled on a shot under the basket. After that flurry of activity, the Polar Bears lead was back up to eight at 47-39 with 4:38 to go.
After a few minutes, Robertson got the lead to seven, 49-42, with another steal and score. The Huskies couldn’t make up enough ground against the still-stout Fairmont Senior defense after that, and resorted to fouling and sending the Polar Bears to the line with 1:21 to play, down 51-42 at that point.
On the day, the Polar Bears only forced four turnovers, but held Hoover to 18-54 shooting, good for 33.3 percent. The second quarter was an especially potent defensive effort, as Hoover went 2-13 in the second.
Dobbs matched Goode’s team-high with 15 points, while the sophomore guard also totaled five rebounds and three assists. Joe Uram had seven, Fields had six, and Dom Viani had three.
For Herbert Hoover, Dane Hatfield’s 20 was followed by brother Devin and Eli Robertson, who each had 10. Sam Phillips added three while Dylan Paxton and Donovan Brown each had two.
Fairmont Senior out-rebounded the Huskies 36-30, and while Hoover actually ended up with a 9-7 offensive rebounding advantage, four of those came in the closing minutes, at which point the game was just about of reach.
“They’re big,” Stricker said. “6-7, 6-6, wingspan longer than that — in basketball that’s dangerous. I think our guards are better but when their guards miss their bigs can clean it up.”
“I thought whenever we would get a shot up, they were more physical than us rebounding. And especially when they shot the ball, we couldn’t do anything, it was almost like whenever they shot, it was a pass for them, because they got the ball right back.”
Fairmont Senior will play the No. 7-seeded Scott Skyhawks after their upset win over No. 2 Logan, 65-63. After a loss in last year’s state quarterfinals, the Polar Bears are looking forward to the path ahead.
“You’ve got to take it day by day,” Smith said. “What’s in the past is in the past. You’ve just go to look straight and do what’s in front of you. Take it as a serious game, act like you’ve been here before, make sure you do what’s right.”
The Bears' state semifinal matchup is set for Friday at 11:15 a.m. inside the Charleston Civic Center.
