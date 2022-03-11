CHARLESTON — The train kept rolling for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Friday, as they advanced to their second straight state championship with a 59-38 win over the PikeView Panthers.
Marley Washenitz scored 27, the Polar Bears shot 61.9% from the field over the last three quarters, and PikeView committed 19 turnovers, 10 in the first quarter alone as Fairmont Senior jumped out to a 18-7 lead after one.
“Very happy to come away from this game injury-free, because we’ve had a rough time the last few weeks,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “Very happy to come away with the win, I was very proud of my kids, they persevered, they played hard. There were a lot of fouls called but we were able to adapt and finish the game. PikeView played very well, they competed, but at the end of the day I’m happy to be where I am right now with the opportunity to play tomorrow.”
Opponents have struggled to hold up against Fairmont Senior’s speed and length on defense throughout the state tournament — and indeed throughout the season — and the same was true on Friday, as PikeView turned the ball over in their first two possessions
“We can’t simulate, in a day and a half, their speed, their athleticism,” PikeView head coach Tracy Raban said. “We knew what was coming, and we tried to simulate as much as we could in the shootaround. I told them, I can’t simulate their speed and how quick it’s going to be, try to take a possession or two and get used to it. And it took us a little bit too long to get used to it. We knew that was coming, and it’s just hard to simulate their athleticism and speed. I thought our kids just fought to the end.”
PikeView was not helped by two unforced turnovers, including a backcourt violation immediately after the opening tip. The Panthers were in an 11-point hole, but their work on defense kept them within striking distance. Fairmont Senior shot 4-14 in the first quarter. The Polar Bears were able to get to the rim, but usually with a defender on their hip and another between them and the basket.
Some unlucky bounces kept down their shooting percentages, but five offensive rebounds kept their offense afloat in the first, and helped them to a double-digit lead after one quarter.
PikeView’s Anyah Brown converted an and-one off an offensive rebound of the Panthers’ own with 2:28 to play in the first, and PikeView had a chance to swing momentum to their side down just 11-7 after the play. Washenitz snatched momentum right back the next play though, draining a 3 from the left wing.
The game adopted a physical style from the jump, and the referees were not content to let them play. The two teams combined to shoot 50 free throws, with Fairmont Senior going 21-27 from the line (77.8%) and PikeView going 14-23 (60.9%) from the line.
“We can’t make excuses, we’re forced to adapt,” Hines said. “We didn’t agree with some of the calls, and we have to learn to play a different game. That’s why I think this is a great team — a lot of people think we just play one way, we don’t.
Fairmont Senior used a lot of clock on offense, and only attempted seven field goals in the second quarter, along with four free throws. They made them count, however, going 6-7 in the second as the Bears had found their groove after a rough opening quarter. Fairmont Senior led 34-19 at halftime.
The Panthers actually won the third quarter 10-8, even with a jump-stop fall away shot by Washenitz at the buzzer putting Fairmont Senior ahead 42-29 with one quarter to go. The Polar Bears were the ones committing turnovers in bunches out of halftime, with six compared to PikeView’s two in the third.
The Panthers pulled within 10 in the fourth, but Washenitz slammed the door on any potential comeback, scoring six points and nabbing a steal within a two-minute span between the 5:00 and 3:00 mark of the final quarter on Friday.
For the Bears, Washenitz finished with 27, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and seven steals. Laynie Beresford scored 12, Emily Starn scored nine, Meredith Maier had seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals and Claira Hager had three.
For the Panthers, Anyah Brown scored 15, Hannah Perdue had nine, Riley Meadows had five, Hannah Harden and Brooke Craft had four each, and Cat Farmer had two.
With the win, Fairmont Senior advances to the state championship, where they will play the Logan Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is the matchup that a lot of the state wanted to see, except for some other teams that’s not here,” Hines said. “We know Logan’s going to have a lot of fans here and we hope Marion County does the same thing.”
