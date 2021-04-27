FAIRMONT — While it didn’t come in the form of a ceremonial victory or even come on the basketball court, Fairmont Senior officially advanced to the Class AAA state tournament after a COVID-19-induced forfeit by Lincoln in Tuesday’s Region II co-final.
Fairmont Senior (15-1) will now head into next week’s Class AAA state tournament in Charleston as the No. 2 overall seed, where it’ll play No. 7 Winfield in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The trip to the state tournament will be the ninth straight for the Polar Bears, excluding last season when the Class AA state playoffs were cancelled before the regional round due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 12th overall during coach David Retton’s tenure.
Robert C. Byrd High (13-1) earned the top overall seed in Class AAA, as the Eagles secured their state tournament berth with an 84-66 win over Grafton in Tuesday’s other Region II co-final. Byrd is the lone team to beat Fairmont Senior this season, with the Eagles defeating the Polar Bears 57-55 on April 9 in Nutter Fort.
Fairmont Senior advanced to Tuesday’s regional co-final against Lincoln on Friday when it defeated Grafton 60-50 at the FSHS Field House to win the Class AAA Region II, Section 1 championship.
