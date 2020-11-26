FAIRMONT — This weekend will mark the continuance of one of the state’s emerging playoff traditions as Fairmont Senior and Bluefield high schools go at it in yet another high stakes battle Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.
For the past four seasons now, the state’s two most prominent programs in Class AA football will have matched up in the postseason, either in the state title game (2017, 2018) or for the right to get there in the state semifinals (2019 and 2020) the past four years.
It’s a rivalry that has budded purely out of the prestige of the two programs over the past four seasons, with both fortifying themselves as Class AA Final Four locks since 2017. There’s no deep history between the two schools — this will be their 11th all-time matchup and just the sixth since the early ‘50s — nor any kind of turf war related to proximity because they’re 200 miles apart. It’s simply a matter of two top-tier programs having built themselves into year-to-year state title contenders out of a combination of talent, togetherness and sheer hard work.
Consider, over the past four seasons, Fairmont Senior and Bluefield have a combined record of 89-7 (.927) against all opponents other than one another, and they’ve outscored those opponents by an average of 30.3 points a game.
Fairmont Senior is 46-3 overall against non-Bluefield opponents since 2017, scoring 44.5 points a game and allowing 12.7 points a game. Bluefield, meanwhile, is 43-4 against non-Fairmont Senior opponents over the same span, scoring 42.0 points a game while allowing 13.4 points a game.
Of the seven total losses between the two programs over the past four seasons, two have been against out-of-state opponents (Bluefield lost to Lord Botetourt, out of Daleville, Virginia, 17-3 in 2018 and 20-14 in 2019) and four have been against Class AAA schools (Fairmont Senior lost to University 29-27 in 2017 and lost to Bridgeport 44-33 and Musselman 42-21 this season; Bluefield lost to Parkersburg 29-8 this season). The lone loss to a Class AA program by either of the Polar Bears or Beavers in the past four seasons came in last year’s Class AA state championship game when Bridgeport upset Bluefield 21-14.
With Fairmont Senior’s and Bluefield’s collective dominance against outside competition well established heading into Saturday’s game — a matchup that has been deemed as the Funk Bowl by FSHS coaches — let’s look back at the past recent matchup history between the two squads.
2017: Class AA state championship, Dec. 1, at Wheeling Island Stadium
Final: Bluefield 29, Fairmont Senior 26
Season records: Bluefield (14-0), Fairmont Senior (12-2)
Points per game: Bluefield (45.4), Fairmont Senior (37.1)
Points allowed per game: Bluefield (12.8), Fairmont Senior (13.5)
Bluefield all-state players: Mookie Collier, RB (1st team); Nathan Pettus, OL (1st team); Truck Edwards, LB (1st team); Deiyantei Powell-Woods, OL (2nd team)
Fairmont Senior all-state players: Zach Frazier, OL (1st team); Dante Stills, DL (1st team); Bryson Gilbert, UTI (1st team); Connor Neal, QB (2nd team)
In the first meeting between the two programs since 1986, Bluefield rallied back from a five-point halftime deficit against Fairmont Senior to prevail 29-26 in what was a wild, back-and-forth championship game that gave the Beavers their 11th state title in program history.
The game, which featured a combined 47 first-half points, wasn’t decided until the final moments when Kennedy Award winner Mookie Collier broke up a pass by Fairmont Senior quarterback Connor Neal on a fourth down from the Bluefield 25 with the Beavers leading 29-26.
The break-up by Collier, who had 199 rushing yards and a TD, sealed the win after Bluefield quarterback Chandler Cooper scored the go-ahead touchdown with just under six minutes to play.
The game’s true turning point, however, came moments earlier when Fairmont Senior had the ball at Bluefield’s 1 yard-line and was primed to go up two scores but fumbled on a quarterback sneak. Bluefield all-state linebacker Truck Edwards recovered the fumble and the Beavers marched 80 yards over 16 plays to score the winning touchdown.
Edwards, who had 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, also delivered the game’s most memorable play, appearing on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays when he went full beast mode by plowing through multiple FSHS tacklers en route to a 9-yard TD run in the first quarter.
2018: Class AA state championship, Nov. 30, at Wheeling Island Stadium
Final: Fairmont Senior 23, Bluefield 13
Season records: Fairmont Senior (14-0), Bluefield (12-2)
Points per game: Fairmont Senior (49.7), Bluefield (39.4)
Points allowed per game: Fairmont Senior (9.2), Bluefield (9.3)
Fairmont Senior all-state players: Connor Neal, QB (1st team); Zach Frazier, OL (1st team); Rhett Heston UTI (1st team); Exavier Posey, DB (1st team); Jake Pitman, WR (2nd team); Magnus Sheets, OL (2nd team)
Bluefield all-state players: Mason Walker, OL (1st team); Sean Martin, DL (1st team); Arnold Martin, LB (1st team); Jamere Edwards, DB (1st team); Kaulin Parris, K (1st team); J.J. Davis, RB (2nd team); Deiyantei Powell-Woods,OL (2nd team); Nathan Pettus, OL (2nd team)
A year after losing to Bluefield in the 2017 state title game, Fairmont Senior exacted revenge in 2018, jumping on the Beavers early and holding on for a 23-13 victory that cemented the greatest season in program history and perhaps the greatest single season in the history of Polar Bears athletics regardless of sport. The 2018 Polar Bears, who were an absolute juggernaut, finished undefeated at 14-0 and didn’t trail a single second all year long as they claimed the program’s first state title since 1946.
Kennedy Award winner Connor Neal, who set FSHS single-season records in passing TDs (46) and passing yards (3,620), was the general of a record-setting Fairmont Senior offense that jumped on the Beavers 20-0 early in the second quarter. Neal finished the game 13-of-19 for 187 yards and a touchdown.
But by game’s end, it was Fairmont Senior’s offensive line headed by Zach Frazier, running back and game MVP Breeden Gilbert, and the Polar Bears’ defense that clinched the win in what was a physical battle between the Polar Bears and Beavers. Gilbert finished with 115 rushing yards and a TD, and as a team, Fairmont Senior racked up 226 rushing yards on 44 total attempts. The Polar Bears’ defense, meanwhile, nabbed three takeaways and limited Bluefield to 274 yards of total offense.
Yet, even in spite of the 20-0 deficit and the bully ball of Gilbert and the Polar Bears offensive line, Bluefield still had a chance at a comeback. The Beavers took possession trailing just 23-13 with still over half a quarter to play, but Fairmont Senior all-state first team defensive end Rhett Heston, who had four tackles and a sack in the game, shut down the last-gasp rally and sealed the deal for the Polar Bears when he recovered a fumble for FSHS’s third takeaway.
2019: Class AA state semifinal, Nov. 29, at East-West Stadium
Final: Bluefield 40, Fairmont Senior 24
Season records: Bluefield (12-2), Fairmont Senior (12-1)
Points per game: Bluefield (41.6), Fairmont Senior (46.2)
Points allowed per game: Bluefield (18.3), Fairmont Senior (10.5)
Bluefield all-state players: J.J. Davis, RB (1st team); Sean Martin, DL (1st team); Carson Deeb, QB (2nd team); Jahiem House, DB (2nd team); Kaulin Parris, K (2nd team)
Fairmont Senior all-state players: Gage Michael, QB (1st team); Zach Frazier, OL (1st team); Lance Payton, OL (2nd team), Dom Owens, OL (2nd team), Camden Longwell, UTI (2nd team)
The buzz surrounding this semifinal on 12th Street was that it was the real championship before the actual championship as the No. 4 Beavers and No. 1 Polar Bears — the past two Class AA state champs — squared off in their playoff rubber match. One week later, No. 2 Bridgeport stared down heavily-favored Bluefield and used its patented ground-and-pound, ball control style to shock the Beavers 21-14 for the Class AA state championship.
But before the seasons of both Fairmont Senior and Bluefield ultimately ended in disappointment, the two teams went at it for the right to go to Wheeling Island Stadium, with the Polar Bears seeking their fourth-consecutive title game appearance and the Beavers going for their third in a row.
Fairmont Senior took an early 7-0 lead via a 7-play, 65-yard scoring drive on the game’s first series, but from there, the Beavers’ collective speed, athleticism and dynamism took the game by storm. Bluefield scored 27 of the game’s next 30 points to take a 27-10 lead in the quarter, and the Polar Bears could never fully recover despite a gutsy effort from laboring quarterback Gage Michael and star lineman Zach Frazier.
Bluefield simply had too many playmakers for Fairmont Senior to contain, be it star running back J.J. Davis, quarterback Carson Deeb, or wideouts Brandon Wiley and Jahiem House. Davis rushed for a game-high 151 yards and a TD, while Deeb went 12-of-17 for 171 yards and four TDs. And Wiley and House each caught a pair of TD passes.
And on defense, it was Bluefield junior linebacker Shawn Mitchell who shined brightest as he racked up three sacks, a tackle for loss and a pick-six on the game’s final play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.