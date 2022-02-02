FAIRMONT — The goings-on at the Fairmont Field House on Thursday night should need no garish promotion. A showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class-AAA has enough hype on it’s face.
The No. 1-ranked Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (14-1) will host the No.2-ranked North Marion Huskies (15-1) Thursday, in an inter-county game that should be packed with fans from all around Marion County.
Both teams’ records reflect one loss, as Fairmont Senior suffered their first defeat on Jan. 27 against Wheeling Park, falling 63-53 to the No. 4-ranked team in Class-AAAA. North Marion logged their only loss on Jan. 21 against Class-AAA’s No. 6-ranked Robert C. Byrd Eagles, as they were defeated 47-42.
Since then, North Marion has won six straight by an average margin of 34 points. Their biggest win came in their most recent game, a 95-50 thumping of Lewis County. Olivia Toland scored 24 points in the winning effort against the Minutemen. After that game, Huskies head coach Mike Parrish revealed he had Thursday’s matchup in the back of his mind for a long time.
“We’ve been doing things throughout the whole year to prepare for that game,” Parrish said. “It’s always the big game on our schedule, the big intra-county rivalry, No. 1 vs. 2. Have to show up and be ready to play.”
What tricks North has in their bag remains to be seen.
For the Bears, they rebounded from their loss to Wheeling Park with a definitive statement against Liberty on Tuesday, winning 82-27 and only allowing two first quarter points. Fairmont’s opponents committed 39 turnovers in a defensive showing that Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines would like to see continue into Thursday.
“That’s how we want to play defensively,” Hines said after the win. “Our concentration was right on all night and we need that type of play for Thursday when things will be big for both teams.”
The Polar Bears’ Marley Washenitz led the team with 27 against the Mountaineers.
Toland and Washenitz are both first-team all-state performers who will need to have big games if either’s side is to prevail.
Fairmont Senior also boasts the presence of Marshall commit Meredith Maier, herself a first-team player last season. Lining up against her will be North’s Katlyn Carson, who made second-team all-state last season.
Those two matchups will go a long way to determining the game in a clash between the top two teams in AAA. But the x-factors might be just as important.
Parrish has talked about how his team is at their best when they share the ball and balance their scoring, and players like Kennedy Beaty, Emma Freels, Adryan Stemple and Savannah Walls are just a few of of the Huskies with an opportunity to make their mark on Thursday.
For the Bears, their other seniors could do the same. Emily Starn, Laynie Beresford and Reagan Blasher will all have their roles to play against the Huskies, and Fairmont Senior’s recent senior night against Grafton showed what the team can do when they all play well. In that game, Starn had 17, Blasher had 10, and Beresford had nine as the Bears won 76-26.
Marion County is lucky to have such an embarrassment of riches within it’s borders, and two of the best teams in the state will tip off against each other Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Field House.
