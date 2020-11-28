BLUEFIELD — Perhaps the gleam of a trophy will never resonate from it, or maybe an asterisk alongside it will never officially certify it, but Fairmont Senior’s 21-19 victory against Bluefield on the road Saturday night will forever live on within the program as a triumph equal to a title and a conquest akin to a championship.
“Whether it was the state championship or the semifinal, it doesn’t matter,” said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic. “For our program, after last season to come down here and play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium and redeem ourselves and even out this series by getting a win, whatever else you want to say in terms of a championship, or an asterisk, or if it’s official, it doesn’t matter.
“This validated our postseason right here.”
Saturday’s victory marked almost exactly one year since the Polar Bears watched as the Beavers snapped their 26-game winning streak and destroyed their repeat bid in the 2019 state semifinals at East-West Stadium. And over those 12 months — even while COVID-19 raged and uprooted the high school football landscape and far more importantly the structure of society as a whole — Fairmont Senior never allowed its vision to falter and never permitted its resolve to waver.
“A whole year’s worth of work finally paid off,” said Fairmont Senior star quarterback Gage Michael, who rushed for a game-high 187 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. “We didn’t even know if we were going to get to have a season 3-4 months ago, but the way it ended (here) is so sweet. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Fairmont Senior was ultimately declared the official 2020 Class AA state champions by the WVSSAC in a statement released Saturday night after the game, while St. Marys was named the Class A state champion and South Charleston was named the Class AAA state champion. The state title games in all three classifications originally scheduled for next week were canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols related to the state’s COVID-19 metrics education map.
“There may be an asterisk by this in the record books and that’s fair with the way everyone was affected. You feel unfair for the guys who didn’t get the opportunity to play, in terms of competition and in terms of being a sportsman,” said Bartic, who has now taken the Polar Bears to the state championship round in three of his four seasons as Polar Bears head coach. “But at the same time, we had to deal with the same adversities to get through the season.
“Bluefield was who we were focused on at the end of this season all year long, and it doesn’t matter what we were playing for, our season goal was to win this game.”
While Fairmont Senior eyed the Beavers all season long as it blitzed the rest of Class AA with its Bear Raid offensive system of spread formations and advanced passing concepts, in Saturday’s semifinal rematch — which was the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Fairmont Senior and Bluefield — they went back to the game’s roots of trench warfare, physicality and toughness.
Rather than deploying three- and four-wide receiver sets and unleashing Michael as a passer against Bluefield’s heralded speed, FSHS offensive consiglieri Mike Mainella and offensive coordinator Mark Sampson instead went to heavy-personnel units featuring multiple backs, tight ends, and sometimes even a sixth offensive lineman.
The inverse-like game plan proved to be the heart of Fairmont Senior’s revenge as the Polar Bears bullied Bluefield at the line of scrimmage behind their line of Aidan Green, Iain Campbell, Will Runyan, Darius Hubbard and Eric Smith en route to 333 rush yards on 48 total attempts (6.9 yards/carry) and 16 first downs via the run.
“The guys up front, they took care of everything honestly,” said Michael, who finished the night just 2-of-7 passing for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception. “They were amazing all night – I don’t know how many passes we threw, but it was not over 10.
“We’re known for throwing the ball, but those guys up front, I give all the credit in the world to them. And our backs — Dylan (Ours), Kieshawn (Cottingham), both Toothmans (Zach and Koby), they ran their (butts) off. It was a hell of a game from them.”
On the other side of the ball, Smith and Runyan, along with defensive linemen Barelyn Michael and Koby Toothman, were almost equal as they short-circuited Bluefield’s run game and relentlessly pressured Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb. Senior linebacker Nicky Scott led Fairmont Senior’s defense with five tackles and a sack. Toothman also recorded a sack, while outside linebacker Jace Dalton tallied a team-best two tackles for loss.
All told, Fairmont Senior’s two-way control of the line of scrimmage amounted to a 391-227 advantage in total yards of offense over Bluefield.
“That’s what this series has developed into – it’s not built on geography or anything – when we play, it means there are big stakes and it’s always a big-time game when we play each other,” Bartic said, “and to be able to control the line of scrimmage, that’s how you have to win big games.”
“We had a (lineman) go down and we had another (lineman) who couldn’t play,” said 36th-year Bluefield coach Fred Simon, “but hats off to (Fairmont Senior). They played real tough.”
Fairmont Senior’s advantages at the line of scrimmage bordered on blowing the game open in the first half. The Polar Bears cracked Bluefield’s side of the 50 on all five of their first-half drives, while the Beavers started the game with three-consecutive three-and-outs and tallied a single first over the course of its first four possessions.
The Polar Bears scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Michael on their first drive after an 8-play, 71-yard march, with all 71 yards coming on the ground, including 59 yards by Michael alone. Fairmont Senior also struck early in the second quarter when Michael fired a 32-yard TD strike to Alex Brophy that Brophy bobbled before reeling in in the back of the end zone.
The pair of touchdowns gave Fairmont Senior a 14-0 lead, but Bluefield rallied to make it 14-6 by the half when Brandon Wiley scored on a two-yard run after climbing the ladder for a huge catch on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
The one-score margin at the break was both a godsend and a testament to the Beavers, who were outgained 204-59 in the first half, but stayed in the game due to a couple of untimely FSHS penalties and a big-time interception by Gillis Walker on a screen pass that set up Wiley’s touchdown.
“I’m proud of (our guys) and how they found ways to try to fight through this and battle,” Simon said. “All we needed was to make one more stop and I think we could’ve been fine.”
“Against Bluefield, no play can be a negative, because they capitalize on it and make you pay and that’s what happened,” Bartic said. “As well as we thought we played offensively, defensively and on special teams, that’s all it took for them to get right back in the game and then it was tight again all the way through the fourth quarter.”
Bluefield busted out of the halftime locker room and ripped off an 8-play, 73-yard scoring drive that was highlighted by a 40-yard pass from Deeb to Jacorian Green and capped with a 2-yard run by Jaeon Flack to make it 14-12. Fairmont Senior stopped the ensuing two-point try, however, which, when coupled with a blocked extra point after Bluefield’s first-half touchdown, loomed exponentially large in the end.
Fairmont Senior went right back to work on its winning formula of ground-and-pound in response on the following series, with the offensive line again acting as the catalysts of a 9-play, 73-yard drive that again unfolded completely on the ground and was capped off by a 2-yard run from Ours. Ours, who missed the first two weeks of the playoffs with a knee injury, returned in a big way for Fairmont Senior on Saturday as the freshman rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries and snagged a contested 26-yard catch that helped the Polar Bears drain the clock in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown by Ours extended Fairmont Senior’s lead back to two scores at 21-12 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. From that point forward, Bluefield had just two more possessions, as the Beavers and Polar Bears ticked off consecutive series that didn’t amount to any points but totaled 19 plays and severely bled the clock. Bluefield mounted a last gasp when it scored on a 12-yard TD pass from Deeb to Ryker Brown to make it 21-19 with 2:15 left, but Fairmont Senior freshman receiver Jayden Cheriza recovered the ensuing onside kick to clinch it for the Polar Bears.
“The message was to stay the course,” Bartic said of the coaching staff’s halftime message. “We knew we’d get some shots from them in the second half, but we were able to stay the course and we finished it out in the fourth quarter.”
“The past four years we’ve had a huge rivalry with these guys, so getting this win, it’s a great feeling to take down these guys after what they did (to us) last year, and that’s no disrespect to them — they’re a great team, they’re a hell of a team,” Michael said. “But to go out as a senior as a state champion, it’s an amazing feeling.”
