FAIRMONT — All will be quiet in Marion County this Friday, as one county football teams hit the road for away contests, and two rests on a bye week.
East Fairmont will travel east to battle Berkeley Springs, North Marion will have some extra time to prepare for an important matchup with Frankfort, and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears will have the week to prepare for their Sept. 27 home game against the Elkins Tigers.
Fairmont Senior is coming off a decisive 38-0 victory over their 2021 state quarterfinal opponents, the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, and sit at 5-3 on the year. Elkins most recently fell to Lincoln 42-14 to move to 1-6.
The Polar Bears no doubt enter next week as the heavy favorites, but the Tigers still have players worthy of mention heading into the week nine affair.
While Elkins has had some struggles on offense throughout the season, topping 14 points just twice through their seven games, they do possess a capable kicker, senior Isaiah Sigley. Sigley put through three kicks — of 34, 23, and 29 yards — in Elkins’ lone win this year, a 16-0 victory over Grafton.
Another playmaker of Elkins’ popped onto the radar in that same game — Christian Lopez, who snagged an interception and a 27-yard touchdown catch against the Bearcats.
Lopez is a potential danger in the secondary and as a receiver, while on the ground, Elkins utilizes a number of different runners.
Javier Rosario returns kicks and has shown his speed for Elkins at times this year, including running for 91 yards against Grafton.
In that same game, Nicholas Bowers topped his teammate for 121 yards. Bowers is a versatile player, with an element of power to his game as well as receiving talent, having hauled in a 55-yard pass and 42-yard touchdown pass in the Tigers’ game against North Marion, a game where Elkins got very little going outside of Bowers’ two explosive plays.
In the Tigers’ most recent outing, Bowers ran for 86 yards against Lincoln, while the bruising Damien Strader had two short touchdown runs.
Against Lincoln, Elkins showed some holes in their game, as Cougars quarterback Nick Kellar had a strong showing — 139 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, and 124 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
Fairmont Senior sophomore quarterback Brody Whitehair, with 1,393 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 289 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the season, may have opportunities to have a strong game of his own next Thursday.
Elkins has shown the ability to contain the run at points this season — holding Grafton to negative yardage in a Tigers’ win — but has on the other hand proved susceptible to potent rushing attacks, such as their game against North Marion, where the Huskies gashed Elkins for 291 yards on the ground.
Fairmont Senior certainly qualifies as a potent rushing attack, with Dylan Ours (466 rushing yards, five touchdowns in seven games) and Germaine Lewis (330 rushing yards, three touchdowns in five games) exhibiting big play ability when they’ve been on the field.
Fairmont Senior’s defense has pitched two shutouts this year, with the Polar Bears’ passing defense being especially effective. Of the 114 first downs Fairmont Senior has allowed this year, only 27% of them have come via a pass.
Fairmont Senior has nearly 400 more passing yards than their opponents through eight games, and they’ve got ball-hawks in their secondary. Five Bears have recorded an interception — with Gavin Michael (four picks), Cannon Dinger (three), Jayden Cheriza (two), Trey Longwell (one) and Kolbie Hamilton (one) helping hold down opposing quarterbacks.
Fairmont Senior currently stands as the No. 10 team in the WVSSAC Class-AA Playoff Rankings, behind East Fairmont at No. 9 and North Marion at No. 4. Elkins sits at No. 33 out of 37 ranked Class-AA teams. By the numbers, the Polar Bears have reason to believe they can leave next Thursday night at 6-3.
