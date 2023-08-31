FAIRMONT – Kicking off Italian Heritage Weekend, Fairmont Senior played against Robert C. Byrd for the Polar Bears home opener at East-West Stadium Thursday evening.
The one-sided affair saw Fairmont Senior coming out on top against RCB 62-34 in the Pepperoni Roll Bowl.
“Our first team looked great all night,” Head Coach Nick Bartic said. “Offense was explosive like we want them to be, and defense was sound. And also special teams did a great job.”
Fairmont Senior had near complete control of the game in the first half. The Polar Bears received the opening kickoff and started their first drive at RCB’s 38 yard line thanks to a good return by Cannon Dinger.
Junior quarterback Brody Whitehair led Fairmont Senior to the opening score, capping off the 38-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown rush. Junior kicker Cam Peschl’s point after went through the uprights to give Fairmont Senior a 7-0 lead with 10:51 remaining in the first quarter.
What happened next showed why Fairmont Senior hasn’t lost to Robert C. Byrd since 2014. The Flying Eagles fumbled the ball on the first play of each of their first two drives, losing it to the Polar Bears both times.
The Polar Bears quickly turned the turnovers into touchdowns. Whitehair connected with senior running back Dylan Ours for a five-yard touchdown after the first takeaway, and Whitehair threw another touchdown to senior receiver Gavin Michael after the second takeaway, this time from 30 yards out. Fairmont Senior lead 21-0 with 8:58 still to play in the first quarter.
It only got worse for RCB. Fairmont Senior forced a three-and-out, and Whitehair scored a touchdown with his legs on a four-yard rush the following drive, extending the lead to 28 with five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Fairmont Senior opened the second quarter with a bang, as Whitehair threw his third touchdown pass, fourth total of the game, to Damani Johnson to make it 35-0 before the first minute of the second ended.
Up to this point, the Polar Bears hadn’t taken a snap on their own side of midfield. This changed their next drive, starting at their own 47 and then pushed back to the 41 after a holding call.
This didn’t stop Fairmont Senior from finding the end zone though. Whitehair threw his second touchdown to Ours for a 59-yard touchdown pass, making it 42-0 Fairmont Senior with 8:55 before halftime.
Bartic put in the second team defense at this point. Robert C. Byrd took advantage and scored a 64-yard rushing touchdown on the legs of freshman Jaden Hatfield. RCB failed on the two-point attempt, leaving the score at 42-6.
But just as quickly as Fairmont Senior gave up points, it got them right back. Dylan Ours returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a special teams touchdown, making it 49-6.
And just for good measure, Johnson put Fairmont Senior over the 50-point mark with a seven-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the second quarter. Fairmont Senior entered halftime up 56-6.
RCB made some ground back in the third quarter off a 27-yard rushing touchdown by Latrell Jones and a four-yard touchdown by Junior Smith. A successful two-point attempt after Jones’ made the score 56-20 at the end of the third.
To start the fourth quarter, Smith scored another rushing touchdown for RCB, this time from 10 yards out. The team failed to convert two points again, leaving Fairmont State up by 30.
Fairmont Senior’s second team defense gave up more points on RCB’s next drive. Hatfield took off for a 24-yard touchdown rush to make it 56-34 with a successful two-point attempt following the touchdown.
Bartic decided to put the first team offense on the field again after that, and Whitehair completed a push pass to Dinger, who took it 76 yards for the final touchdown of the game. Fairmont Senior knelt on the two-point attempt, making the score 62-34.
“The second team learned plenty of lessons right there,” Bartic said. “The second half was rough there. Those guys have a lot to work on. But we can’t let that take away from what the first team did and how good those guys were.”
Whitehair shined in the game, completing nine passes on 13 attempts for 246 yards through the air and added 24 yards rushing on three attempts. He scored seven total touchdowns this game: five passing and two rushing. His only mishap being an interception thrown at the end of the first quarter.
“Everything was working,” Whitehair said. “Defenses were giving it to us. Offensive coordinator’s calling good plays. Our line was stepping up, doing big things. So it definitely helped.”
Ours had 48 yards rushing on six attempts. He caught a touchdown on each of his two receptions, totaling 64 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Coming off of back-to-back blowout victories, Fairmont Senior hosts Preston next Thursday at 7 p.m. Baritc doesn’t want the team to get ahead of itself with how well it’s performed the first two weeks of the season.
“We have to continue to get better each week,” Bartic said. “Details are what we try to harp on them, is to continue to focus on what we can do to get better each week.”
