FAIRMONT — The Class-AA Region 1 Golf Tournament turned out to be a feather in the cap for Fairmont this past Monday, as the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears nabbed second place and a qualifying spot, and East Fairmont's Blake Hunt earned an individual-exclusive qualification for his performance.
Taking to Green Hills Country Club on Monday at 9 a.m., nine teams dueled for the top two spots, with Keyser (253) and Fairmont Senior (257) ultimately earning them.
Fairmont Senior's outing was headed by Logan Huffman, who carded an 81. Landen Barkley finished up at 84, and Caden Musgrove shot a 92.
East Fairmont and North Marion tied for third place, each with team totals of 270.
For East Fairmont, Blake Hunt impressed with 82 on the day, good enough to earn an individual qualification, as the top two finishers outside of the two qualifying teams earned outright spots at the upcoming state tournament as solo golfers.
Apart from Hunts' 82, Tanner Bartholow carded a 93, and Greyson Stewart shot a 95.
For North Marion, Garrett Stanley led the way with an 85. Will Lemasters carded 89, while Brady Anderson finished with 96.
After Keyser, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion, Grafton finished fifth (285), Frankfort finished sixth (296), Berkeley Springs finished seventh (305), Weir finished eighth (310) and Oak Glen finished ninth (323).
Weir's Jude Smith totaled an 81 on Monday, earning the other individual qualification.
The 2022 State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 4-5 at the Speidel Golf Club (Jones Course) at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.