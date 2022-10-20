FAIRMONT — After playing to a 1-1 tie in their Oct. 6 regular season meeting, the North Marion Huskies and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears met once again on Thursday, matching up for the sectional semifinals at East-West Stadium.
In a hard-fought rematch, Fairmont Senior broke through in the second half, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win in the latter 40 minutes to move on to Saturday’s sectional finals.
The match came about after North Marion’s 11-0 win over Frankfort on Tuesday, and Fairmont Senior’s 10-0 win over Berkeley Springs.
The first half featured scrappy play from both sides, as the game stayed in the midfield for a majority of the first 40, neither team being able to establish possession for long.
While the tug-of-war didn’t lend itself to early scoring, both teams eventually got their chances — North Marion had a crack at the goal off a corner kick in the 20th minute, but the Polar Bears successfully repelled the try. Fairmont Senior’s Tillie Cinalli found herself with space on a breakaway two minutes later, but her angled shot proved too wide, and flew outside the frame.
As the final 10 minutes of the first half came about, Fairmont Senior began to gather themselves and put pressure on North’s backline. After managing a single shot on goal over the first 28 minutes, the Polar Bears had three in the final 12.
A 35th minute direct kick by Fairmont Senior resulted in numerous multi-player collisions near the goal, but somehow amid the bodies, the ball managed to stay out of the back of the net until a Husky player could clear it.
While the score remained tied at halftime, Fairmont Senior had taken on the role of the aggressor in the final portion of the first half, a sign of things to come in the second.
Polar Bears captains linked up for the first goal of the game in the 47th minute — Kate Gribben delivered a pass to Adaline Cinalli for a well-placed strike that put the Polar Bears up 1-0, and completed the momentum shift in Thursday’s game.
Fairmont Senior attempted six more shots on goal in the second half to end the game with 10, while North Marion could not match that number and generate chances of their own, finishing with three shots on goal.
The roles of the first goal were reversed in the 75th minute — Cinalli passing to Gribben for a goal that pushed Fairmont Senior ahead 2-0 and sealed the victory for the Polar Bears.
For the Huskies, they finish their season with a 8-7-4 regular season and a playoff win under their belts, an improvement from their 7-12 finish a year ago.
North will suffer some losses — seniors Lanie Richards and Brooklyn Markley played important roles this season — but much of the Huskies’ core will be back.
For Fairmont Senior, a date with the winner of Thursday’s late-night East Fairmont/Keyser game awaits for them in the sectional finals, set for Saturday at East-West Stadium.
