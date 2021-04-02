FAIRMONT — As senior forward Rebekah Jenkins walked to center court as Fairmont Senior's lone pending graduate during Friday's Senior Night against visiting Liberty, the PA announcer read off Jenkins' favorite moment from her Polar Bears career thus far as the team's 2019 Class AA state championship her sophomore year.
Jenkins and her FSHS teammates, however, are on the fast track toward possibly a march to the Class AAA state championship this season as the top-ranked Polar Bears ran their record to 13-0 Friday with a 60-33 win and are poised to enter the postseason 10 days from now as the classification's prohibitive favorite.
"With how we went out last year, we went out (of the state tournament) in the first round, we want to get back to the top this season," Jenkins said in February.
Thus far, nothing pertaining to Fairmont Senior has done anything to dissuade those championship aspirations as the Polar Bears rolled past Liberty (1-10) in easy fashion.
Fairmont Senior had nine different players score in the game, with junior Laynie Beresford, who returned to FSHS's starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game against University, leading the way with 16 points, to go with three rebounds and two steals. Beresford, whose subtle improvements in every dimension of her game this season have been an underrated piece of the Polar Bears' undefeated pursuit, buried four 3s for the Polar Bears.
Junior stars Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier also scored in double figures for the Polar Bears, as each tallied 13 points. Maier also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, also dished three assists and nabbed four steals. Washenitz, meanwhile, scored her 13 points to go with a full line of eight assists, six steals and five rebounds.
Jenkins, for her part, scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in her Senior Night showing.
Gabby Floyd and Hailey Haynes each scored eight points to lead the Mountaineers.
As expected, Fairmont Senior had little trouble with Liberty, despite the Mountaineers' improvements from seasons past. The Polar Bears, who forced 26 Liberty turnovers, rolled up a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, a 34-11 advantage by halftime, and a 52-19 lead through thee quarters.
The blowout nature of the game allowed FSHS's deeper bench players of Camryn Morgan, Madison Awbrey, Claire Hager and Izzy King, with each of Morgan, Awbrey and Hager to score. That extended playing time, though, for the trio of Morgan, Awbrey and Hager weren't merely token minutes strictly because of the opponent, as all three have quietly crept into head coach Corey Hines' regular night-to-night rotation, regardless of the level of competition.
"On average we play about seven players, but when you're able to get players like Camryn Morgan, Maddie Awbrey, Claire Hager in there and they're able to give us those minutes, that's big for us," Hines said last week.
Even if Morgan, Awbrey and Hager hit the court for short stints that barely get noticed by spectators, it's a huge plus for the Polar Bears as a whole night to night, as it allows for brief one- or two-minute rests for the team's stars like Washenitz and Maier.
"Those few minutes when those other players come in, those few minutes for breathers, they help drastically," Hines said, "and I know parents don't always understand that."
The brief time each of Morgan, Awbrey and Hager spend on the court is hardly glamorous; they barely dribble, they'll shoot only when it would be a disservice to the game not to, and sometimes they'll go an entire rotational shift without even getting to touch the basketball. Often times, their minutes can come and go without fans even realizing they got into the game.
All three players are supposed to provide those short minutes for the Polar Bears without taking anything off the table. Watch Morgan, Awbrey and Hager and they wholeheartedly embrace their roles and their contributions to helping the Polar Bears win every game. They run hard in transition filling the lanes, move the ball along in the passing chain, and compete on defense with alacrity and hustle.
None of the three get down when they make a mistake, and they all sop up every ounce of knowledge and instruction from teammates and FSHS assistant coaches Ryan Sevier and Corey Boddy like a sponge.
Morgan, Awbrey and Hager have all embraced the game's dirty work when they're on the court and listen attentively to any tips or directions when they're on the bench, and now, with the season winding down, they're making a legitimate, if potentially overlooked, impact on the Polar Bears' title chances.
"I got big minutes from my people off the bench," Hines said after Wednesday's fourth quarter comeback win against University. "Those few minutes where they're giving people breaks, it's a big thing, because being able to put those younger players in in those moments, that really helps."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.