FAIRMONT — Coming home after two road victories, Fairmont Senior’s boys soccer team took on Buckhannon-Upshur at East-West Stadium Thursday night.
The Polar Bears came out victorious for the third straight game, defeating the Buccaneers 1-0.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Darrin Paul said. “We controlled the possession, had a lot of opportunities. We’d like to see a couple more go in the net, but their keeper played outstanding tonight. I thought our midfield played very well. I thought our defense played good possession out of the back. So that was probably one of our better games.”
The Polar Bears put the pressure on the Buccaneers early, and it worked as Fairmont Senior hoped. Just over 10 minutes into the game, senior Caleb Young scored the opening goal from 25 yards out, placing it perfectly in the top right corner of the goal, to take the lead 1-0.
“The goalie was off his line,” Young said. “I saw the top of the net was open, so I just hit it.”
Buckhannon-Upshur’s defense strengthened itself after the goal, not allowing Fairmont Senior to finish its shot and creating opportunities for the Buccaneers’ offense too. Despite both team’s opportunities to put the ball in the net, the score remained 1-0 at halftime in favor of Fairmont Senior.
“Honestly, that’s the best first half we’ve played all season,” Paul said. “We’ve been a slow starting team this year. We got onto [our players] before the game and told them we need to come out and play strong because Buckhannon-Upshur is a very good team. I thought the first 30 minutes were probably the best first 30 we played all year.”
The scoring stalemate between Fairmont Senior and Buckhannon-Upshur continued for the entire second half. Fairmont State came closest, but Buckhannon-Upshur’s goalkeeper, Slaton Kowalkoski, managed to snag the ball out of the air with one hand before it crossed the line for a goal.
The game became heated at times, with a few pushes and shoves given and taken by both teams. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ethan Dowling received a yellow card with seven and a half minutes left in the game for shoving down a Fairmont Senior player. Despite the animosity between the teams, no other cards were handed in the game.
For the hard fought game it was, Paul saw what he expected out of Buckhannon-Upshur.
“They’re a young team, but they’re very, very talented,” Paul said. “[Head Coach] Mike Donato coaches a great team, and we expected a well balanced, very physical team, disciplined. They play a good organized type of soccer. We expected a very tough game and that’s what we got tonight.”
Young performed his best game of the season, according to Paul. The team co-captain scored the lone goal of the game and contributed to keeping Buckhannon-Upshur from tying it up.
“That was probably [Young’s] best game of the season,” Paul said. “I told him before the game I needed him to dominate in the middle, and he absolutely did that. He was everywhere, played great possession, attacked the goal. He did a tremendous job, and I’m hoping he continues to play that way because we’ll need him the rest of the season there.”
Fairmont Senior takes on East Fairmont in the East-West rivalry game Friday, Sept. 15. The Polar Bears face a team of Bees that look to prove themselves as a threat.
“I’m excited,” Young said. “I hope we can get a result. East always plays us tough. Just got to come out and play as hard as we did today. Keep making moves forward and peak in November.”
