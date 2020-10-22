FAIRMONT — Keyser, like the rest of the Class AA Region I, Section 2 field as it turned out, never stood a chance in the face of West side’s history, East side’s lore, and one of the state’s most legendary cross-town rivalries.
Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont entered this week’s sectional tournament as the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in both the boys’ and girls’ brackets, and once play began, the Polar Bears and Bees made it clear: An East-West title bout was inevitable.
The two Friendly City rivals will square off in a do-or-die sectional championship doubleheader on Saturday at East-West Stadium, with the girls’ game up first at noon and the boys’ game following immediately after at 2 p.m. It will be the second edition of the East-West rivalry this season, with Fairmont Senior sweeping the regular season matchup Sept. 15.
“It seems to be that this is how every season goes: It ends up with East-West for the sectional title,” Fairmont Senior girls’ coach Jeff King said. “It’ll be a great game and the fans are going to love it.”
"You can throw the records out and every other result," said Fairmont Senior boys' coach Darrin Paul of the rivalry. "They're going to bring it and we're going to bring it.
"It's the East-West rivalry and there's nothing else like it in the state."
In that lone Sept. 15 matchup between the two rivals, Fairmont Senior’s boys cut up East Fairmont for a 6-2 win. And the Polar Bears also knocked off the Bees in the 2019 sectional title game 4-2 en route to the Class AA state championship.
“It’s going to be a tough one against Senior, but we’ll see,” East Fairmont boys’ coach Jeff Merrifield said after the Bees’ 6-0 semifinal win over Frankfort on Wednesday. “We’re gonna try our best, we’re gonna make our game plan, and we’re gonna try to give them a good game and hopefully beat them.”
The Fairmont Senior girls, meanwhile, just eked out a 1-0 victory over the Lady Bees on Sept. 15, and last year, they watched East end their season in the 2019 sectional semifinals in a sudden-death penalty kick shootout.
“It’s just about making sure we’re focused,” East Fairmont girls’ coach Eric Wright said Wednesday after the team’s 6-0 semifinal win versus North Marion. “The soccer is there and it’s been there all year for us, so we just need to be focused. We don’t need to do any more work than what we’ve been doing, we just have to be ready.”
The Polar Bears and Bees beat up on the rest of the sectional field in both the boys’ and girls’ brackets en route to Saturday’s championship matchup. East Fairmont’s boys’ and girls’ teams combined to go 3-0 by a cumulative score of 19-0, while Fairmont Senior’s boys’ and girls’ teams combined to pummel the Golden Tornado by a combined 25-1 on Thursday in their tournament debuts.
The Lady Polar Bears kicked off the scoring surge in the early game, where eight different players recorded a goal in the 16-0 win. Four of those eight players tallied multiple goals, with star senior Tricia Lemasters scoring four goals, fellow senior Seneca Arbogast scoring three goals, and Kylie Slagle and Eden Williams each scoring two goals. Adaline Cinalli, Kate Gribben, Sidney Greene, Emily Decker and Camryn Morgan also scored for the Lady Polar Bears.
They turned the game into a rout from the get-go as they buried Keyser in a 7-0 hole by the 10th minute and took a 10-0 lead into the half.
“Everybody played well,” King said. “We played through all 22 players tonight in both halves and they did everything the way we practiced. It all came together tonight.”
The Fairmont Senior boys were presented more of a test by the Golden Tornado in the night cap, with Keyser’s defense at least making the Polar Bears work for their scoring chances in an FSHS victory. Still, it was only a matter of time before the Polar Bears’ prestige swept up Keyser as Fairmont Senior dominated possession and was relentless in its attack throughout its 9-1 victory.
Ashton Cecil broke the initial seal on the goal for FSHS by going airborne in the 15th minute when he pogo-sticked out of a crowd to put a header on a pinpoint chip pass into the 18-yard box by senior captain Isaac Branch. Branch was then on the receiving end of another gorgeous play into the box for his own goal when he darted in on the backside to bop home a feed from his brother, Jonas, with a one-touch finish.
Star forward Bubby Towns wedged a penalty kick goal in between Fairmont Senior’s display of aerial artistry by Cecil and the Branch Bros., and when Nate Flower delivered a back-breaking score with just 29 seconds until half, the Polar Bears rode a 4-0 advantage into the intermission.
Flower and Cecil continued Fairmont Senior’s assault to start the second half as each added their second goal of the night early in the frame to extend the margin to 6-0.
Cecil and Towns both eventually tallied hat tricks for the Polar Bears, while Flower had a pair of goals.
