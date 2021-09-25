FAIRMONT — Saturday functioned as a great get-right day for both Fairmont Senior soccer programs.
After both teams tied in their matchups Thursday, the girls bested Berkeley Springs in their matchup, 10-0. Then, the boys team one-upped their Polar Bear counterparts, as Fairmont Senior (7-2-3) ran away with a 16-0 victory over Berkeley Springs (1-11).
The Polar Bears wasted little time getting on the board after the opening kick off. Thirty seconds in, Bubby Towns put Fairmont Senior on the board with a left-footed strike from the left wing.
Towns acted next as a facilitator, setting up Nate Flower with a lead pass from the corner that Flower needed only to guide into the goal in the 20th minute.
In that same minute, Towns pulled out a shot fake to draw out the goalie and cash in for his second goal of the night.
Denzel Duvert was the next Polar Bear to get in the scoring column, using a shot fake of his own to score after a bad first touch from a Berkeley Springs midfielder set Duvert up for a clean shot.
The Polar Bears looked in-sync as an offense at East-West Stadium, moving the ball well horizontally and meeting their passes.
"We're getting better, because we seem to have days like this and then days when we're not as in-sync," Polar Bears coach Jim DeNardi said. "That's kind of what happens, and we're getting better with it, guys are starting to get more confident in what they can do. We're trying to slow the game down and do what we did today where we possess, make the right passes, make the runs, those kind of things."
DeNardi acted as head coach Saturday as Darrin Paul and other Polar Bear coaches were away from the team. DeNardi put in plenty of substitutes at the 15:00 mark of the first half, but the scoring didn't stop. In the 35th minute, Kaelen Armstrong chipped a pass on the money in front of Ro Jones, who converted on his kick to put Fairmont Senior up five goals.
The Polar Bears piled on the points in the second half as well, with plenty of players getting their chance to score a goal.
Ashton Cecil, Clint Radcliffe, Logan Decker, Caleb Conley, Bubby Towns, Grant Broadhurst, and the Polar Bears' usual goalie, Aaron Conley, all scored goals in the second half.
Cecil, Radcliffe, and Towns were repeat offenders in the second frame as Fairmont Senior left no doubt as to who'd be the victor in the 16-goal trouncing.
Towns' four goals and two assists were one of many highlights for the Polar Bears' offense, as the senior turned in another sparkling performance.
"He played the way Bubby normally plays," DeNardi said. "He was dialed in a little better today, making his shots. Some games he's had a little trouble finding the back of the net, but tonight I think he took his time a little bit more and he was placing them and putting them into the back of the net, and that's what he needs to do."
After a 1-1 tie against University on Thursday — the Polar Bears' third tie of the season — the decisive victory could be a useful stepping stone for Fairmont Senior, who, going into the latter half of the season, is keeping its focus on the challenges to come.
"This time of the year is when we need to start playing our better soccer," DeNardi said. "We're getting closer to playoff time, so we don't have that much left before then."
"I think every game we're getting better and better," Bubby Towns said. "The chemistry is there, we just need to keep moving forward from where we are now. We can't go backwards in any way or else we're not going to win the state championship."
Next up for both teams is a home outing against Grafton on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.