FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears looked to be in mid-season form in their season opener against the Logan Wildcats, with a formidable defense and contributions up and down the roster leading to a 58-46 win Saturday.
Fairmont Senior came out focused on the point-preventing end Saturday, exhibiting quick rotations and recoveries to perplex the Logan offense. One early first-quarter possession by Logan got the Polar Bears' faithful on their feet as Fairmont Senior strapped down and defended the Wildcats for over one minute straight before pressuring Logan into an unforced turnover.
"[Logan's] so good with the ball," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "They're so good in transition. They're outstanding getting the ball to the basket, they're outstanding shooters. I thought we set the tone with our first two, three minutes of the game with our defense. Then I thought we had a lull, a lull where our transition defense wasn't good enough to sustain what we needed to do with them.
Despite the sturdy start, Fairmont Senior went into the second quarter locked at 11 with Logan after a 3-pointer from the Wildcats' Scott Browning at the buzzer.
Fairmont Senior out-dueled Logan in the second quarter to take a 30-26 halftime lead. Connor Gower splashed in two 3-pointers in the quarter, and Andre Grant hit his own buzzer-beating 3-ball to give the Polar Bears some momentum going into the locker room.
Out of the half, Fairmont Senior chipped away at Logan, got out in transition and put up far more shots than their opponent. The Polar Bears shot 6-14 in the second quarter and 7-19 in the third quarter.
Key to the Polar Bears' transition game was Zycheus Dobbs, who turned in a 21-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, two-steal, two-block game, and Andre Grant, who sped his way to 14 points.
Fairmont Senior's DeSean Goode was held to two points in the first half, but made his presence felt in other ways — rebounding, defense and, especially in the second half, kicking off fast breaks by passing the ball up the court or bringing it himself.
The senior's scoring did come around too as he ended with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal while operating as a blanket over the paint for the Polar Bears defense.
"At halftime — 'DeSean, keep doing what you're doing,'" Retton said. "We change little things up, how we ran our offense and where we put him. He got more involved offensively, that was important, he still keeps battling. He's a team guy, he wants to win and compete, and he gave us a tremendous second half."
Fairmont Senior grew their lead every quarter. The Polar Bears went up 43-32 after a Jaleel Law tip-in at the third quarter's buzzer, marking the third straight quarter with a score right as time expired. The Polar Bears outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in the third, and 15-14 in the fourth.
A DeSean Goode dunk capped off a run that increased the Polar Bears' lead from 10 to 17, up 56-39 with 3:10 to play, and Fairmont Senior cruised to their eventual 12-point final decision.
"Second half, I thought our transition defense was better, we held them to one shot and I thought our defense was the key to the game," Retton said.
"I know our guys are locked in. I know they're locked in to playing defense and becoming a good team."
Along with Dobbs, Goode and Grant, Connor Gower ended with 10 points and Jaleel Law finished with two points, six rebounds and a steal.
Across his roster, Retton saw positives from his players in their inaugural outing.
"All of our guys — look at the job Jaleel Law did coming off the bench," Retton said. "We get a big block by Latique Williams. Connor Gower is hitting some 3's for us. What do you want to say about Zycheus Dobbs? He was fantastic, fantastic the whole game. It's a very good team win for us."
"[Grant] was tremendous, and he can go. He's got great north-south speed, very aggressive. And defensively, look what he did today."
Fairmont Senior remains at home for their next game, a bout with Lewis County on Dec. 15.
