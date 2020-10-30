FAIRMONT — The ingrained culture of competitive swagger has always prevailed. The cyclical, roster-wide improvement has always bore out. And the year-by-year upward leaps have always manifested.
Throughout Dayton McVicker’s short, but acclaimed tenure as coach of the Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country program, the Polar Bears have repeatedly wrapped a relentless, year-round training program within a brash and unforgiving set of standards to create the ultimate paradigm of linear progress. In 2015, FSHS didn’t even qualify for the state meet. A year later, the Polar Bears finished fourth at regionals and cracked the Class AA-A state meet field, where they finished ninth.
In 2017, they vaulted all the way up to Class AA-A state runners-up, behind only state champ East Fairmont. Then in 2018, they won the program’s first state title since 2012 when they nicked Winfield by a single point. And last fall, they not only repeated as Class AA-A state champs, but set the Class AA-A state meet record for fastest ever time in a historical showdown with Bridgeport.
The Polar Bears made known over summer training, this season was to be no different. The outsized expectations still remained, the cutthroat ideology was still the same, and the inner determination still roared.
But now, as they enter this Saturday’s state meet vying for a Class AA-A state championship three-peat, the Polar Bears may be as vulnerable as they’ve ever been during their meteoric five-year rise. Frankfort, last year’s Class AA-A’s third-place team, has overtaken Fairmont Senior as this Saturday’s clear-cut, on-paper favorite for the Class AA-A title. The Falcons have defeated FSHS in both head-to-head matchups by 20-or-more points, and they just handed FSHS its worst loss in the past three years, according to McVicker, last week at regionals with a 21-point win.
For the first time, really in McVicker’s entire tenure, the Polar Bears’ mortality is staring them in the face. Saturday, in a way, could quite possibly be Fairmont Senior’s last stand.
“Everything that we’ve worked for for the past couple of months is all coming down to this week,” said FSHS senior and No. 1 runner Logan Zuchelli, who enters Saturday as the individual title favorite in Class AA. “States is the only race that matters throughout the year; our losses, the 0-2 (against them), that’ll be forgotten if we get the one at states.”
“We’re focused on states,” said FSHS senior and two-time all-stater Tyler Hayes after the Big 10 Conference meet. “They can have the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational and even regionals if they don’t go as planned, but we’re focused on states.
“We’ll be there whenever it counts.”
It’s simply not within Fairmont Senior’s core to concede nor within their approach to tremble. The Polar Bears will battle and grind to the very end. Their DNA demands it.
In 2018, the Polar Bears lost to Winfield in their lone regular meeting before coming back to nip the Generals by a point for the title. Last year, they lost to Bridgeport at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in September before enacting revenge, first at the Big 10 meet and then again at states.
“It’s a good point of confidence seeing that in past years we do perform when we need to,” said Zuchelli, who finished fourth overall at last year’s state meet and 20th in 2018.
There may be a hint of something — an indefinable, intangible quality — to FSHS’s past trials and state meet triumphs. The Polar Bears have been through this high-stakes wringer before. They’ve grappled with pressure. They’ve hardened a championship mettle.
“You need that confidence. They tell you to have confidence in yourself,” McVicker said. “I think it depends on how you look at it where I think confidence and cocky are kind of synonyms, it just depends on whether you like the person: If you like them, they’re confident, if you don’t, they’re cocky.”
The Polar Bears will always maintain their belief — even this week. McVicker’s taken a bit of solace in the potential benefits of tapering workouts for the first time this season while Zuchelli has reasoned the terrain and layout of the course at states plays into FSHS’s team strengths more than those at Hampshire and Frankfort where the Falcons earned their head-to-head wins. Hover, McVicker emphasized to the Polar Bears this week that ultimately their character and makeup as a team lies more so in what they’ve achieved during the process than what they garner as an end result.
“At the end of the day, this is still a special program they’ve built with a lot of success. I mean, these guys are responsible for both of the wins we’ve had the (past two years) and I want them to be able to race on Saturday and just relax,” McVicker said. “I feel like after regionals, everybody was taking it pretty hard, and I just wanted to let them all know that however the cards fall (Saturday) it’s fine, because I feel like these guys have to deal with a lot of pressure — pressure they’ve put on themselves mostly; they care a lot about our winning streak at states and they care a lot about the guys who came before them.
“I just think they’ve just been putting way too much pressure on themselves, and I think, for the ones who have struggled, it’s almost psyching them out on race day. We don’t need that going into states; stop thinking about what Frankfort, and even Winfield, is doing and how we match up against them and just worry about having our own best race.
“It’s comfortably Frankfort’s title on paper, so let’s just go out there and put out a performance that we can be proud of.”
“As people say, ‘The hay is in the barn’....all the work has already been done,” Zuchelli said. “Now, we just need to make sure that we feel good and perform.”
