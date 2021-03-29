FAIRMONT — No. 5 Huntington St. Joe's never relented as it gave host No. 1 Fairmont Senior challenge after challenge Monday in a Class AAA battle at the FSHS Field House.
And the undefeated Polar Bears had answers for each and every challenge en route to a 72-59 victory.
They fried St. Joseph's 2-3 zone with scorching outside shooting. They attacked its man-to-man by hunting mismatches. They withstood foul trouble to star Marley Washenitz through their second star in Meredith Maier. And they mitigated the Irish's own offensive punch with a versatile shape-shifting defense.
"I think it was a great group effort," Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. "(St. Joseph's) is a tough team, and especially at this time of year, I feel like people don't want those challenges, and I'm very proud we accepted this one and came out victorious."
"Obviously, we've played Logan, Capital and Ashland (Kentucky), who are quality ball clubs, but nothing like Fairmont is, and I wanted to see how we'd react," said St. Joe's coach Shannon Lewis. "And we could've folded as a young team, an inexperienced team, so I'm real proud of them. We got some work to do, but I told them, 'If you give me that kind of effort, we're going to go somewhere this year.'"
The Irish (7-2) certainly tallied up plenty of their own moments — most notably steadying themselves to just four second-half turnovers after giving it away 15 times in the first half, and getting a monster outing from Greenbrier East star transfer Amya Damon with game-highs of 25 points and 16 rebounds — but the Polar Bears (12-0) were borderline flawless in almost every area, except for a bit of first-half foul trouble.
For the game, Fairmont Senior shot 40.6% (26-of-64) from the field, including a ridiculous 13-of-26 from 3, won the turnover margin 19-10, handed out 15 assists versus 10 turnovers, and put four different players in double figure scoring.
"Yeah, we made shots," said Hines, whose Polar Bears hit 9-of-18 from deep in the first half alone. "But I'm (also) very proud of the ball movement — that's one thing we always stress in practice — and defensively, while there are things I'm always harping on and want to get better at, I think we did play fairly good defense, and I think we played great defense when we had to."
Leading the way for the Polar Bears was Maier, who absolutely erupted in the second half, where she scored 15 of her team-best 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including a stretch of 11 straight FSHS points that spanned from the majority of the third quarter through the beginning of the fourth. Maier also yanked down a team-high 14 rebounds and dished five assists to go with three steals.
Washenitz chipped in another 15 points for FSHS despite being saddled with foul trouble, and she also grabbed three rebounds, recorded two assists and snared three steals. Fellow juniors Emily Starn and Laynie Beresford also each cracked double figures with 13 points apiece, as the duo combined to shoot a blistering 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Reagan Blasher also contributed eight points off the bench and hit a pair of 3s.
Damon powered St. Joe's with her gaudy double-double line of 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 16 rebounds, and she also recorded three assists and a pair of steals. Mikayla Smith scored another 13 points, nine of which came in the second half, on 6-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds, while Julia Preservati had 11 points. Freshman point guard Lacee Smith dished a team-high four assists and added six points.
Fairmont's collective lights out shooting and 15 forced turnovers put St. Joe's in a 38-23 hole at halftime, but the Irish rallied out of the break with a 13-7 run that was spearheaded by tough man-to-man defense and explosive offense from the likes of Makayla Smith and Damon, who combined for a pair 3s and a traditional three-point play over the stretch.
The Irish were gaining traction, as they flip-flopped from zone to man-to-man defense, zipped through Fairmont's pressure with quick inbounds and fast decision making, found their go-to options in Smith and Damon, and put the Polar Bears own superstar in Washenitz on the bench with foul trouble.
"I felt like in the second half our intensity was there. We went to man-to-man, and I thought the third quarter was a pretty good quarter for us defensively," said Lewis, whose Irish outscored the Polar Bears 19-13 in the third period.
But just when St. Joe's whittled Fairmont's lead to single digits at 45-36 after a corner 3 by Damon put a scare into the Polar Bears, Maier rose to the occasion with a steely, big-time stretch of outstanding two-way play.
"She's a beast," Hines said of Maier's big second half. "She's tough and she plays hard on both ends. I mean, she's just like Marley, where they each play on both ends, and what that does is it allows for if a person doesn't have their best game ever, someone else can pick up the slack. So I was proud of the effort she put in, and she stepped her game up, but that's what we expect because she works so hard in practice."
Maier first steadied the Polar Bears when she canned a stutter-step 3 from the wing, and then the next possession down, she further turned the tide with a second consecutive triple, this one on a catch-and-shoot from the corner to keep FSHS up 51-42 through three quarters. She then kept her hot streak going into the fourth with a pair of free throws, and she quickly followed that up by plucking a steal on the defensive end and weaving through St. Joe's defense for a coast-to-coast finish to put the Polar Bears up 55-42.
"I knew Marley was in foul trouble, and I knew we were up, but I felt like we needed to get it back and we weren't comfortable where we were," Maier said. "So I kind of took it upon myself to get us to where we needed to be and grow our lead a little bit more so we could play our game and get us adjusted a little bit more."
"And thanks to Laynie Beresford and Emily Starn hitting their 3s (versus the zone), it really opened up things a lot for me and Marley to score in the paint more (in the second half), so kudos to them for getting the zone opened up for us."
Maier's individual flurry eventually bled into the rest of the Polar Bears, who again resumed their incredible shot-making from the first half thereafter. Starn added to the FSHS surge with a pull-up jumper and a catch-and-shoot wing 3 off a drive-and-kick by Blasher, and them Blasher stuck her own pull-up jumper off a ball screen to swell the margin back to 16 at 66-50.
"I think we were all playing at their speed and we needed to get back to our rhythm and our game," Maier said, "and I think we did a good job of getting back to playing our game."
"I tossed some zone against them, and, man, they made nine 3s in the first half, so I just said at halftime, 'We got to get up and get on them and not allow to get those,'" Lewis said. "But then they hit some big shots in the fourth quarter, they hit some tough ones I felt were contested a little bit."
