FAIRMONT — With the Grafton Bearcats and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears each recording a win against the other throughout the regular season, a rubber match for the Region Two Section One title was a fitting way to break the tie.
The Bearcats led 29-19 at halftime, and Ryan Maier and Kaden Delaney looked to be in fine form, scoring 15 and 10 points in the first half, respectively.
But throughout the season for Fairmont Senior, there were often moments in games where the Polar Bears flipped the switch. It was the fourth quarter in Wednesday’s 50-37 sectional semifinals win against East Fairmont, and it was straight out of the locker room Friday against Grafton.
The Bearcats lead had dwindled to 38-36 by the end of the third, and there was no slowing down in the fourth. Dominic Viani hit three 3’s in the fourth quarter to push the Polar Bears ahead, and with a minute to play, down 51-49, Grafton opted to try and foul Polar Bears big man Eric Smith.
Smith went 4-4 from the line down the stretch, and Fairmont Senior led 55-49 with 30 seconds to play. J.T. Veltri kept Grafton’s hopes alive seconds later, drilling a 3 and slicing the Bears’ lead to one possession, 55-52. The Bearcats intentionally fouled once again, but this time, the front end of the one-and-one was off, and Grafton had a chance to tie.
Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs defended the Bearcats ballhandler, and forced him to pick up his dribble on the right wing. Delaney swept by for an attempted hand-off, but Dobbs saw it coming.
“The ball was just close to me, and I went for it,” Dobbs said. “That’s all it is, the hustle, diving on the floor, we get fouled and credit to my teammates for making free throws to secure the game.”
Dobbs knocked the ball free and dove for the steal. The sophomore managed to pass out to Joe Uram, who was fouled with six seconds to go. Uram made one of two. The last-second heave from Grafton was off, though it wouldn’t have mattered at that point, and the Polar Bears had beaten Grafton for the Sectional Championship in back-to-back years, winning 56-52.
“They’re a great team,” Dobbs said of Grafton after the win. “They have great players, well-coached, they know what they’re doing. It’s a good thing, having to play them, it helps us get ready for our next game.”
“We knew coming in what kind of challenge we would have,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “Tonight, our defense really stepped up. That was big for our guys.”
Dobbs scored all seven of his points after halftime, as Fairmont Senior outscored the Bearcats 37-24 in the second half. The Polar Bears tightened up nearly every aspect of their game in the second, on both sides of the court.
“We got aggressive offensively. We held them to one shot on defense, and that was huge. We got some baskets in transition, our guys got confidence — and that was the big thing, our guys got confidence. I can’t say enough about the second half they played.”
Viani led the Polar Bears with 16 points, including his three critical 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. DeSean Goode was right behind him with 15. Smith hit four clutch free throws in the fourth to finish with 11 points. Dobbs secured the game-sealing steal. All in all, a team win for the Polar Bears to carry into Regionals.
“[Viani] hit big, big shots. Big shots when we needed them. We had great defensive stops. DeSean and Eric had some big rebounds. Zycheus’ defense in the second half was outstanding. Joe Uram’s defense, Pharoah Fields went in and did an outstanding job with his defense. Very pleased with how we finished the game,” Retton said.
Late in the game, it seemed the Bearcats had singled out Smith as the one to foul and send to the free throw line. The plan backfired, and the senior center had his coach’s confidence the whole way.
“Eric’s a pretty good free throw shooter,” Retton said. “We haven’t made a lot of free throws recently, but the last couple games, we’ve made some improvement. I think it all starts mentally. But our kids played with a lot of confidence, a lot of poise tonight, in the second half. Very proud of our guys.”
The Polar Bears shot 9-11 from the line, good for 82 percent. They made five 3’s as a team, four from Dom Viani, and one from Goode. Joseph Uram finished with five and Pharoah Fields finished with two to round out the scoring.
For Grafton, Maier netted a game-high 21. Delaney scored 13, Isaac Lough scored 10 and J.T. Veltri had eight.
With the jubilation of a sectional victory behind them, Fairmont Senior’s next challenge will be the Robert C. Byrd Eagles. The Polar Bears are 2-0 against the Eagles in the regular season, but both games were competitive, and both yielded identical 11-point score differentials.
Fairmont Senior gets to remain at home for the Regional contest next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Our approach was that it’s the last game of the year, tonight was,” Retton said. “Having homecourt, we got to play. We got to play. RCB is going to be ready to play, they always play great defense, and they have a lot of confidence. We’re going to have good basketball.”
“It’s a great feeling,” Dobbs said. “We get to have our fans here next week, and that’s what we wanted, we didn’t want to go on the road just yet. It’ll be good having our fans next Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.