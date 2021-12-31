CLARKSBURG — Friday wasn't the flashiest offensive performance for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, but with a defense that held the opposition to below 50 points, including a five-point third quarter, Fairmont Senior (5-0) still came away with a comfortable 11-point win on the road over the Robert C. Byrd Eagles (3-2), 49-60.
Zycheus Dobbs led the Polar Bears in scoring and assists with 20 and six while also adding five rebounds, four steals and a block in one of the sophomore's strongest performances this season, especially on the defensive end.
"He worked hard defensively last year," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "He's taken his defense up to another level this year. Not only is he one of our better players, he's going to guard the toughest assignment every day ... I don't think I took him out one time, and his defense was outstanding, his vision of the floor, he gave us an outstanding game."
Fairmont Senior was littered with strong individual defensive performances Friday — Dobbs' four steals and one block, four blocks from Eric Smith, two steals a block for Joseph Uram — which ultimately resulted in the second-lowest total points allowed by the Polar Bears this season.
The Bears' stout defense was much-needed on a day where their own offense wasn't clicking all the way. Fairmont Senior's offensive ruts first surfaced by way of poor free throw shooting in the first quarter. Retton's team shot 2-6 from the stripe in the opening frame, and finished 10-20 on the day.
Fairmont Senior still maintained a 18-11 advantage at the end of the quarter thanks to three assists and six points from Dobbs, including a dish to Dominic Viani for a three-pointer from the right wing with 90 seconds left in quarter one to put the Bears up 16-11.
Dobbs and Viani each converted a three-pointer in the quarter, which proved to be the only 3's from either team until the fourth quarter, when Byrd's Quinton Cooley made two on his own.
The second quarter opened with a couple of quick buckets, with Byrd's Charles Hawkins making a quick layup, and Dobbs finding Andre Grant for a double-clutch and-one layup of his own. After the offensive outburst to begin second quarter play though, the cold shooting persisted. Though Fairmont Senior fired away from behind the arc, shots just weren't falling for the Bears, and they shot 0-6 in the quarter from distance.
Neither team got many easy shots, but the Bears' quick shots and turnovers got the Eagles back into the game, and a Nathaniel Junkins layup along the baseline capped a 10-2 run and gave Byrd the lead, 21-20, with 5:55 to go before halftime.
The two squads traded leads back and forth, but a Dobbs lefty layup through heavy traffic with seconds to go before the buzzer gave Fairmont Senior a slim halftime lead of 28-26.
Retton knew there had to be changes for the second half, and his team responded.
"Our transition defense was horrible in the first half," Retton said. "We were late getting back, our knees weren't bent. We reacted instead of being proactive on defense. Second half, we got it cleaned up, guys played from a stance."
"We were a lot better defensively in the second half. Consequently, we got better movement on offense, we got better shots, our shooting percentage went up dramatically, I would think, from the first half to the second half. And our guys hung in there. We knew that Byrd, their kids play extremely hard, they're well-coached, they have an outstanding program, and that's going to continue."
Fairmont Senior started the second half with a 8-0 run of their own until Junkins rattled in a hook shot for two points. Byrd would only score three more points in the quarter, and while Fairmont Senior's offense hit their own snags as well — committing three offensive fouls in the frame — they put up 14 in the third, and stretched their lead to 11, 42-31.
Coming out of the locker rooms, the Bears looked set on working for better shots.
"You don't take a good shot, you're transition defense isn't good," Retton said. "Our shot selection was better, we had more movement. We worked the ball inside more, that's designed for not just our two big guys, but to soften them up on the inside, then take advantage on the outside, get some things created on the perimeter."
"All in all I was very happy with what we did in the second half to change the tempo of the game."
A big part of that inside game came from DeSean Goode who finished with 15 points, 13 in the second half, while collecting a team-high nine rebounds. The junior, along with Eric Smith, comprise a 1-2 interior punch that has been highly effective for the Bears during their undefeated start.
"He did a great job on the boards," Retton said of Goode. "Very active. We've got two guys, 6-6, 6-7, 300 pounds, DeSean's 185, 190. We got two big guys, solid guys. We did a better job of pushing that ball, getting it inside in the second half."
Fairmont Senior started the four quarter with another 8-0 run, leading 50-31 as Dobbs got a strip steal and easy lay-in to punctuate the strong start in the fourth.
Byrd put on a full-court press in the final minutes, and generated a few turnovers that led to Cooley's pair of 3's that eventually shaped the final score to a 49-60 victory for the Bears.
Cooley scored 10 in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles. Maurice Garrison scored nine, Junkins scored eight, and Brayden Thomason scored seven for Byrd. Jeremiah King had five, Charles Hawkins had four and Bryce Byrd had two to round out the scoring.
For the Polar Bears, Goode's 15 points was second only to Dobbs' 20. Goode's nine rebounds and one block rounded out his stats for the game. Eric Smith finished with six points, five rebounds, and two assists to go along with his four blocks. Viani ended with three points, two assists and a steal, and Uram finished with 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals.
Andre Grant had six points, two rebounds and two assists, while Pharoah Fields tallied two blocks, an assist and a rebound.
Fairmont Senior stays undefeated, a feat made more impressive by the added wrinkle of having to play four of their first five games on the road. They go back home next to play Philip Barbour, who they previously beat 87-49.
"I hope our guys like playing on the road, I hope we're comfortable playing on the road," Retton said. "Our guys are excited to play, whether it's on the road or at home. I was just pleased with our second half performance. We've had two halves of good basketball but we know that we need to work on getting consistent and playing two solid halves if we're going to be a good team."
