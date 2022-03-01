FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior booked its trip back to the capitol in commanding fashion Tuesday as the Polar Bears destroyed visiting Lewis County 77-28 in the Class AAA Region I co-final to lock up their spot as the No. 1 seed in next week’s state tournament in Charleston.
“We try to start on the first day and finish on the last,” said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines, whose Polar Bears have now earned a trip to the state tourney in 10 of the last 12 seasons. “We’re in the position where we can count the times we didn’t (go to Charleston) and that’s pretty cool that you can count the times in 11 years when you didn’t make it instead of counting the times that you did.
“We’ve been very fortunate and very blessed — we’ve got great coaches and some good talent, so when you have good talent and great coaches you can get these results.”
Fairmont Senior (23-1), as Class AAA’s No. 1 seed, will begin its quest to reach the state championship game for the third time in four seasons against No. 8-seeded Sissonville on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. FSHS rival North Marion, meanwhile, claimed the No. 2 seed in Charleston after blowing out Hampshire 81-54 Tuesday in its regional co-final to give Marion County the top two seeds in the Class AAA State Tournament.
The state tournament berth is the fourth straight for Fairmont Senior, with the Polar Bears having reached the state championship game twice over that stretch in 2019 and 2021 and winning the Class AA state title in 2019.
“For me personally, I think I do take it for granted, but then at the same time I don’t,” said Fairmont Senior star Marley Washenitz of earning a spot in the state tournament for the fourth time in her four seasons at Fairmont Senior. “I expect it and with the players we have on this team. I think we all expect to get to states every year and to win states every year.
“When we have fallen short, it’s turned into motivation for me personally and I’m sure for the rest of our team it’s the same. I think that’s why we’ve been playing so well this year is because we want it now more than ever in our last go round.”
The Polar Bears’ near-annual spot in Charleston was never in doubt Tuesday as they barely even allowed Lewis County — whose regional co-final appearance was a feat in itself for the program — a chance to take a breath. FSHS launched its relentless 2-2-1 full-court press on the Minutemaids via a swarm of active hands and bodies from the opening tip as it forced 33 turnovers for the game, including 23 in a first half that saw the Polar Bears waltz out to a colossal 43-9 lead.
Washenitz once again powered the Polar Bears as she racked up a double-double of 27 points and 10 steals to go with seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Washenitz’s 10 steals not only gave her yet another double-double but also put her over 500 for her high school career.
Alongside Washenitz, each of the Polar Bears’ three other senior starters also cracked double figures with co-star Meredith Maier scoring 14 points, forward Laynie Beresford netting 13 points, and guard Emily Starn tallying 10 points. Maier and Starn also filled the stat sheet elsewhere, while Maier recorded five assists, four rebounds, and four steals to go with her 14 points and Starn racked up four assists, four rebounds and four steals to pair with her 10 points. Beresford, meanwhile, also grabbed five rebounds.
The Polar Bears had eight total players score in the game, with Claira Hager scoring five points, Haley Harris adding four points, and Camryn Morgan and Joclyn Sylva each tallying two points.
For Lewis County, sophomore Emma Pinkney posted team-bests of seven points and seven rebounds off the bench. Hope Dever scored another five points off the bench for the Minutemaids, while each of Ella Pinkney and Emma Post scored four points apiece.
“I was very pleased with the effort,” Hines said. “Anytime you can hold an opponent under 32 points for a game, we’ll take it. We set that goal and we achieved in the first half; we played really well. And most importantly, we came away injury free.”
Washenitz and Maier, with their unyielding aggression and signature skills, got the Polar Bears rolling early as the star duo combined to score their team’s first 14 points, with Washenitz pouring in eight points and Maier six points over the stretch. By the end of the first period, the Washenitz-Maier partnership had combined for 18 of Fairmont’s 22 points as the Polar Bears led 22-5.
Washenitz opened the second quarter with a midrange pull-up jumper and a putback to grow the margin to 26-5 and a corner 3 by Hager off an offensive rebound and kickout from Starn as well as a putback by Beresford kept Fairmont’s surge going en route to 34-9. By the half, following a buzzer-beating corner 3 from Beresford, Fairmont Senior led 43-9 with the Minutemaids having turned it over 23 times versus converting just four total field goals.
Fairmont Senior will now head to Charleston as the Class AAA favorite with much of the same core as last season where the then-undefeated Lady Polar Bears were stunned in the state title game by No. 3-seeded Nitro.
“We’ve addressed that game a few times and our coaches remind us of it as a motivational standpoint so it’s in the back of our minds that anyone can win and one bad game and you could be done,” Washenitz said. “So here towards the end of the season we’ve picked it up, especially this game and last game, so I think if we just carry out this same level of play we’re playing, I think we’ll be good.”
“Right now it’s just a one game season,” Hines said, “and that has to be the approach.”
