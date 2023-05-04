FAIRMONT — It’d been a long layoff for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, who’d gone a full week without action thanks to a number of weather cancellations.
“You go back a week ago, we had just played nine games in about 12 days,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. “We were really praying for rain Thursday night, and I guess we prayed too hard. The next thing you know, we thought we’d be back Monday and here’s Thursday.”
The Polar Bears did not get to dip their toes back into action, instead diving into a battle against the University Hawks, the visiting Hawks (17-9) mustering a bit more offense than the Polar Bears (21-4), taking a 4-3 victory.
The Hawks got a solo home run and an RBI double from senior Noah Braham in the win, big swings in a game decided by one run. The homer was Braham’s ninth of the year.
“It’s good to be able to secure a victory against a really good opponent who we respect a lot,” University head coach Donovan Riggleman said. “Top of the lineup got on, and Noah Braham has just really been performing for us all year. He’s having an amazing season and he keeps cashing in the big hit when we need it most.”
Fairmont Senior fell behind 3-0 after the third inning, University getting two runs out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the second, and another from Braham’s home run to right center in the third.
The Polar Bears battled back though, doing all of their damage in the bottom of the fifth, much of it coming with some help from University. The Hawks allowed a man to reach first on a dropped third strike, allowed a second on after a throwing error on what could’ve been a double play, and allowed the runners to move to second and third after a wild pitch.
Fairmont Senior’s Matt Howvalt came in from third for the Polar Bears’ first run of the game after University was charged with a balk. It was one of two balks the Hawks were assessed in the inning.
A sacrifice fly by Brayden Gorby got Tyler Veltri home to bring the Polar Bears ever closer, 3-2, with only one out.
Leadoff man Gunner Riley drew a walk to put the tying run aboard, and after moving to second via the second balk of the inning, Hayden Jones slashed a ball down the third base line which was barely fair, driving in Riley to tie the game 3-3.
Logan Canfield came up next and clocked another base hit, ending the day of University’s starter Logan Vance, who finished with a line of 4.2 innings pitched, three hits and three walks allowed, five strikeouts and three runs, none earned.
“I think he kept us off-balance early,” Ricer said of Vance. “I thought we got a little intimidated early. After that we settled down and we realized we could play.”
Cody Thomas entered in relief and promptly retired the last batter of the inning, stopping the bleeding for University.
“Logan Vance, our starting pitcher, gave us a really good outing,” Riggleman said. “You know, the wheels started to fall off a little bit, he kept us in it and our reliever Cody Thomas did a really nice job getting us out of that inning. Then, our offense did a good job responding and taking the lead back.”
The sixth was silent for both squads, but in the top of the seventh, two singles put runners on first and second for Braham, who laced a second base to the right-center wall, scoring Josh Smolkin and putting the Hawks back ahead, 4-3.
Fairmont Senior could give no rebuttal, going down in order at the hands of Thomas, who recorded two punch-outs in the inning to pick up the win.
“I thought the key was getting ahead in the count and making them hit the pitches we wanted to throw,” Riggleman “Our defense made routine plays, limited mistakes and that gave us a chance to win.”
“That’s a good triple-A ball team over there, and we emphasized that fact,” Ricer said of his message to his team. “If we can play with them we can play with anybody. We play single, we play double, we play triple, we play good teams, and it’s showing. I think we’ll be OK.”
For Fairmont Senior, they trotted out five different pitchers, letting their staff build themselves back up after a week off.
“It was a good tune-up,” Ricer said. “We threw five pitchers, I believe, got the kids some work in and that’s what we got to do to get ready and come out Tuesday and play ball.”
Now Fairmont Senior will have to wait some more, playing the winner of Monday’s Oak Glen/Weir game on Tuesday in sectionals. East Fairmont and North Marion also face off on Tuesday, the winner of both those matchups meeting in the sectional finals.
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 0-3 BB, R
Cam Peschl: 0-3 BB, SB
Hayden Jones: 1-4 RBI
Logan Canfield: 1-3
Brody Whitehair: 0-2 BB, SB
Dom Barrone: 1-3 2B
Matt Howvalt: 0-2 BB, R
Tyler Veltri: 0-3 R
Blake Straight: 0-1
Brayden Gorby: 0-1 SACFLY RBI
Hayden Jones: 1.0IP, 0H, 0BB, 1K, 0R, 0ER
Blake Straight: 2.0IP, 3H, 2BB, 0K, 3R, 3ER
Brayden Gorby: 2.0IP, 1H, 1BB, 2K, 0R, 0ER
Logan Canfield: 2.0IP, 3H, 1BB, 1K, 1R, 1ER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.