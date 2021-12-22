FAIRMONT — Any doubts concerning the outcome of Fairmont Senior’s Tuesday home game against Philip Barbour were put to rest by the end of the first quarter, when the Polar Bears lead 32-11.
After winning their first six games by an average of 36 points, the Polar Bears managed to increase their average margin of victory against the Colts (4-1), with Fairmont Senior (7-0) cruising to a 103-43 win.
The Polar Bears received double-digit contributions from five players, lead by Marley Washenitz’s 28 and Meredith Maier’s 26. The duo completed their stat lines with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for Washenitz, and seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for Maier.
Fairmont Senior was dishing out assists early and often Tuesday, with the team finishing with 19 assists on 37 field goals, 51% of their makes. Washenitz’s five led the team, while Maier and Layne Beresford each had four.
Emily Starn finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists along with two steals. Beresford totaled 12 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. Haley Harris had eight, Claira Hager had one, and Reagan Blasher had 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a team-high six steals.
Steals were another point of punctuation for Fairmont Senior, with the Polar Bears earning 20 takeaways against the Colts. The Bears’ did not press full-court, but put on a ton of ball pressure in the halfcourt to force a number of errant passes and other miscues.
“Defensively, we wanted to work on some things,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “We changed a few things up. For us, after awhile you got to use these situations for practice and start preparing for the next game. You just want to make sure everybody plays and everybody comes away injury free — for both teams.”
Being able to work on aspects of your game plan in-game is a luxury that Fairmont Senior has been able to afford often this year. Their closest game was an 18-point win over Spring Mills, while Wednesday’s 60-point margin was a new season-best.
“At the end of the day, whether it’s 36 or it’s one, you just want to win the game,” Hines said. “I’m glad that we have these margins because it helps you put other players in the game and allows us to work on some things we like to work on in practice. Do I expect to beat everybody by that margin? No. But when it happens, we’re going to take it.”
And despite the torrid pace Fairmont Senior has had throughout their undefeated season thius far, Hines does indeed see things for his team to work on.
“We’ve got to work on our communication and our talking,” he said. “I never doubt the fact that we play hard, because we play hard, but we’ve got to add that other element. We’ve got to work on our communication.”
“As a coach, you’ve got to find things you can work on if you have the mentality where you’re thinking long run, where you’re thinking championship play. The closer you get to Charleston, teams are all getting in shape, getting better. Some of the things you might be able to get away with in December you might not be able to do in February, leading into March.”
Hines and his Polar Bears are aiming to be back in Charleston come March, where they made it all the way to the championship game last season. It is still a long road to get there though, and for a team that is routinely crushing their opposition, their specific road may be paved with unique challenges.
“You worry about the outside challenges,” Hines said. “The outside situations. Social media, friends, family. Those are the biggest challenges that this group faces. Right now, with success, everybody wants to take their credit for it. But if these young ladies understand that they’re the ones who are out there on the floor — win or lose — and that they can keep it within the group and deflect some of the outside obstacles, I think they’ll be fine.”
Fairmont Senior takes on Weir at home on Thursday before taking an extended break for the holidays.
